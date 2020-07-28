Thur. July 30: Smash Ableism, Racism & All Bigotry & Oppression! REGISTER to Participate

The Workers World Party Disability Rights Caucus invites you to a special webinar this Thursday:

Smash Ableism, Racism, & All Bigotry & Oppression!

Thursday, July 30
8pm ET/5pm PT
 Black Lives Matter protest by disabled activists, June 7, in Milwaukee

The COVID-19 pandemic is teaching able-bodied people what it’s like to be disabled: endless unemployment, quarantined at home, finding ways to get food delivered, isolation from friends and family.

Of those who survive infection, many become disabled to some extent and remain disabled for the rest of their lives. We ALL have just gotten a taste of disability in the last few months.

Join members of the WWP Disability Rights Caucus this Thursday to discuss the struggle against ableism and it’s connections with racism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, capitalism and imperialism.

Contact the WWP Disability RIghts Caucus at drcwwp@workers.org
