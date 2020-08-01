“U.S.’s Chernobyl”: Why the U.S. Failed Miserably in the Fight Against COVID-19

By Lee Siu Hin

Posted: 8/1/2020

What’s going on?

In January 2020, several cases of viral pneumonia of unknown origin were detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. No one knew exactly what the virus was, hence the vague identifier of “coronavirus” so popularly known today. Thousands of miles away in the U.S., when the virus was believed not to have reached its soil yet, right-wing U.S. elites, media, and politicians began using cruel words and ridicule against China, calling the virus “China’s Chernobyl”. U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, famous for his anti-China rhetoric, along with the right-wing media and the “liberal” Washington Post, began spreading the “Wuhan military lab-made virus” conspiracy theory.

I was in China at the time. As a Chinese-American community activist, I had been working and traveling between China and the U.S. for a bi-national solidarity activism project and working in the medical field. Due to the increased U.S. cold-war hostilities against China, we organized a 21-people U.K/U.S. activist delegation to China last December, 2019 to January 2020. We traveled from Beijing along the Silk Road to Urumqi, China, the capital of Xingjian province. Our main purpose was a fact-finding tour to fight U.S.-Western propaganda against China regarding Xingjian. We met many people and talked to Muslims and Uyghurs about the true situation.

It was right after the New Year 2020, on the tour bus to Dunhuang, China, when we heard the breaking story of the U.S. assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, and the small but developing news about a mysterious virus that broke out in Wuhan, China. By the time we returned to Beijing at the end of the tour on January 7th, 2020 the situation in Wuhan seemed to be getting serious, with more and more local news coverage and public health warnings.

I stayed in China until January 20, 2020 and flew back to the U.S., 3-days before the Chinese government ordered Wuhan’s lockdown and tens of thousands of medical workers were sent to the city. It became the biggest medical emergency mission in human history. Based on my medical experience, I knew it could develop into a health crisis, but no could expect a pandemic to emerge and become a major global crisis that would deeply affect each and every country. This was a turning point in history that occurred over the course of just a few weeks.

It seemed with every passing day less was known about the pandemic yet China beat the odds by completely containing the virus within 3 months. When the Wuhan lockdown officially ended on April 8, 2020, it marked the official end of the COVID-19 crisis in China. But no one could predict that the pandemic would spread rapidly to Europe or that the U.S. would become the COVID-19 epicenter in the world with nearly a quarter of call global cases and deaths.

Again, we need to ask: what’s going on?

The success of China’s struggle against the virus and the U.S.’ failure, demonstrates the success of China’s socialist system, and the failure & dysfunction of the U.S. capitalist system. It also shows that the arrogance of the U.S. from left to right, due to the ceaseless anti-communist cold war against China, meant that the U.S. could not put aside differences and learn from China’s successful experience. This arrogance sent the U.S. into an abyss of corona disaster of hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths, millions of cases, and trillions worth of economic losses with no end in sight.

The first reported case in Wuhan came at was the height of China-U.S. tensions. There was a U.S.-instigated trade war and a U.S./Western-backed color-revolution in Hong Kong, China. The U.S. was routinely sending the naval carriers and war plans to the South China Sea. The U.S. mobilized its entire state machine against Huawei, Chinas bourgeoning telecom company. The U.S. Congress passed the so-called “Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019” on December 3rd, 2019 in a blatant example of interference in China’s Xingjian region.

Most of these U.S China-bashing campaigns have failed. The U.S. was forced to sign the trade accord with China to ease the trade war. Huawei didn’t fall. Hong Kong police are now under new leadership that has cracked down and arrested thousands of neo-Nazi Hong Kong pro-independent rioters in mid-December, 2020. Additionally, no uprising occurred in Xingjian after U.S. political pressure. The D.C. elite certainly felt humiliated and defeated by China. Now they are furious.

Just like a money-losing gambler in desperate needing to make a comeback, the coronavirus was the perfect bet for turning the table. Sinisterly calling it “China’s Chernobyl,” U.S. anti-communist war-monger imperialists painted a sick fantasy that mirrored the Soviet Union’s Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986. They made accusations that China covered-up the problem. They hoped that China would have poor medical supports causing massive deaths—which would then lead to the country’s economic collapse causing condemnation and isolation from the international community. This in turn would lead to mass anger and uprising, and finally to the collapse and overthrow of Communist China.

Ironically, China successively mobilized the masses to beat the virus quickly and effectively while the U.S. under the Trump regime led the country into total disaster. The US not only became the hardest hit country with the highest rate of infected people and the highest causalities, but the country has spiraled into economic collapse, massive unemployment, and has even been unable to provide enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical workers. COVID-19 is indeed the “U.S.’s Chernobyl”.

But that’s not the lowest. ? What do you mean here? Do you mean: That’s not all?

Many U.S. corporations and the wealthy took the opportunity to profit from the crisis with Trump’s help. The elites were given disproportionately huge sums of government funds to bail out their businesses and thus made “national crisis fortunes” from the disaster. On March, 27th, 2020 the President signed a two trillion dollar stimulus bill, the CARES Act, providing minuscule payments to taxpayers while providing trillions in big business bailouts.

Stimulus funds for working people and small business such as the Direct payments of $1,200 to most individuals who made up to $75,000, or $2,400 for couples making up to $150,000 and the expanded unemployment benefits that boosted the maximum benefit by $600 per week. There was also a $367 billion Paycheck Protection Program – PPP Loan for small businesses, and the $150 billion for state and local governments for their virus fights. However, a much larger portion, nearly half of the bailout ($867 billion) was for corporate bailouts which included $500 billion in loans for large industries including $25 billion for passenger airlines, $4 billion for carriers, $3 billion for aviation contractors and $17 billion for “businesses critical to maintaining national security i.e. military contractors.

In addition, a $130 billion was earmarked for hospitals, but there is no clear indication how much of that money will be spent on treating the COVID-19 patients. In reality, many U.S. COVID patients received hundreds of thousands even million dollars medical bills after their treatment. The bailout was merely a crazy money grab-party for the richest 1% and the so-called “small” business, and the liberal Democrats who initially opposed the bill did so not because they’re angry about corporate welfare, but because they wanted their own companies to be added to the list. Such bipartisanship made it increasingly clear that the rich do not care whether workers or the poor live or die.

Thanks to COVID-19, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos’ fortune has increased to nearly $172 billion during due the pandemic, which has forced many people to stay at home and shopping online. While Bezos profited from the virus, his overworked employees went without proper pay and a lack of protective gear which caused hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers to fall ill to the virus. Eight Amazon workers have died. Bezos is not the only one who managed to increase his fortune while the deadly virus battered the global economy. In the past six months, the collective net worth of the 500 wealthiest people in the world rose from $5.91 trillion to $5.93 trillion, according to Bloomberg.

Yet while the rich feast, workers and “guest workers” in the food packing, meat and farm industries from south of the border are suffering. The greedy pursuit of profit by capitalist bosses cares nothing about the workers who produce our food. In Evansville, TN, every one of the 200 farmworkers there has tested positive for the virus. Southern New Jersey has seen hundreds of migrant farmworkers become infected with the virus. According to WHYY radio in Philadelphia, these workers are not covered by medical insurance and simply put, no one cares about them. In fact, no one knows exactly how many have been infected or died from the virus.

It’s the same situation at meat and poultry processing facilities. According to CDC, between April and May 2020, 16,233 workers were infected in 239 facilities across the country, with 86 deaths.

Does the government protect them? No! According CounterPunch, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is leaving immigrants to die in detention, and retaliating when they speak out. At ICE detention centers, conditions of confinement put people at high risk for contracting the virus. As of May 31, 2020, ICE reported testing 2,781 out of approximately 24,700 people in its custody; 1,461 tested positive out of only 61 of their more than 200 facilities. Two people have died in ICE custody from COVID-19, and a third person reportedly died of COVID-19 shortly after release from detention. According to Vera, the actual number is 15 times higher than what ICE has reported to date. One group of researchers even concluded that 72 percent to nearly 100 percent of detained people may eventually be infected.

The lowest-paid workers are always the losers in the United States. This is true even the government employees. According to the latest government data on July 9, 2020, more than 1,018 out of 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees have tested positive for coronavirus and 6 have died.

Even more cruel and racist acts occurred when Trump blocked other countries from getting the much needed COVID-fighting medicines and equipment.

During a peak in COVID-19 cases, the U.S. put more sanctions against Venezuela. Trump used at least $601 million out of an estimated $24 billion looted Venezuelan public money, frozen by the U.S. government, to build the border wall between the U.S . and Mexico during this COVID-19 crisis, according to The Grayzone. Trump and his rich pals don’t care about fighting the virus, they just want to rip-off as much profit as they can for their business interests.

The Small Business Administration (SBA)’s COVID-19 PPP Loan program never approved the funds for many small businesses with some small businesses reportedly receiving an insulting $1 loan while the Kushner Family, Wall Street investors, and Trump’s pals and political connections from both parties raked in millions!

According to the SBA PPP program data made available to the public, some investment firms, including those that run hedge funds or manage money for wealthy investors, were among the businesses approved for emergency U.S. government loans. Nearly 5,000 businesses received individual loans between $5 million and $10 million, according to the data.

The program, meant to protect small “Mom-and- Pop” businesses, also doled out money to billionaire-backed corporations, chain restaurants, the members-only clubs, celebrity fashion brands, Girl Scouts, Catholic archdioceses, crazy art projects, right-wingers against PPP loans, and the businesses of people close to President Donald Trump and the Democrats. PPP in actually turned out to be a payout for the rich and connected with only tip money for a small business.

For example, in South Pasadena, CA, according to the local media South Pasadenan (The SBA data didn’t disclose the exact amount, just the range):

The largest recipient of PPP funds in South Pasadena was Total Education Solutions (TES) Inc., which received between $7 million and $15 million and reported the retention of 835 jobs or an average between $8,383 to $17,964 per job. But aside from those at their headquarters, these firms have no employees in South Pasadena.

Collins, Collins, Muir, and Stewart LLP, a law firm that employs 60 attorneys at five offices throughout the state, received between $2 million and $5 million, or about $33,333 to $83,333 per job.

A total of just under $18 million went to the 580 businesses in South Pasadena, or under $150,000 per business. This works out to an average PPP payment of just under $31,000 per business. A female-owned catering corporation reported 52 retained positions. It received $102,535, or $1,972 per job.

Based on the open data from the SBA, here are just some of the big PPP loans given to the greediest, according to the multiple media report (PPP funds in range, unless amounts specified):

Trump-connected loans: The Trump Organization did not apply for PPP loans, but many tenants at buildings owned or managed by Trump reportedly received funds. An Associated Press analysis found that as much as $273 million in PPP aid went to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major Trump donors.

Irving, Texas-based M Crowd Restaurant Group, which owns 27 Texas restaurants including the Mi Cocina chain, was approved for between $5 million and $10 million. Ray Washburne, one of the company’s founders, was vice chairman of the Trump Victory Committee in 2016 and donated $100,000 to the PAC at August, 2019.

Muy Brands, a San Antonio, Texas-based company that operates Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Wendy’s franchises, was approved for a loan worth between $5 million and $10 million. Its owner, James Bodenstedt, has donated $672,570 to Trump since 2016, records show.

CloudCommerce, a company with a close relationship with Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale, received $780,680.

Phunware,. a digital technology company that specializes in the mass collection of smartphone location data and is working for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, received $2.85 million.

Vital Pharmaceuticals, the maker of Bang Energy drink, gave $250,000 to America First Action on 2019, the only super PAC with the president’s official endorsement; the company’s CEO, Jack Owoc, is an ardent Trump supporter who has been pictured socializing with members of Trump’s family, received between $5 million and $10 million.

The Joseph Kushner Hebrew Day Academy, a school named after Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s grandfather, reportedly received a loan between $1 and $2 million.

Kasowitz Benson Torres, founded and run by President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz, received a loan somewhere between $5 million and $10 million.

Sushi Nakazawa, a restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, received a loan of between $150,000 and $350,000.

Esplanade Livingston, a Kushner family entity that owns the land in Livingston, N.J., where the family’s Westminster Hotel is. In 2018, Mr. Kushner divested his stake in the entity, from which he once derived income generated by that hotel, received between $350,000 and $1 million.

Princeton Forrestal, a real estate entity owned by various members of the Kushner family not including Mr. Kushner, received a loan of between $1 million and $2 million.

Patrick Broadcasting, which is owned by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a firebrand conservative and former talk radio host, received a loan of $179,000

Albright Stonebridge Group, an advisory firm co-chaired by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright received a loan for between $2 million and $5 million.

The McChrystal Group, an Alexandria, Virginia, consulting firm founded in 2011 by retired four-star Gen. Stanley McChrystal, also received a PPP loan for $1 million to $2 million

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, the nonprofit arms of the member caucuses, also received loans of between $350,000 and $1 million each

Companies associated with the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice received at least $6.3 million from the program. Justice, a Republican, is considered to be West Virginia’s richest person through his ownership of dozens of coal and agricultural businesses, many of which have been sued for unpaid debts. At least six Justice family businesses were approved for loans, including The Greenbrier Sporting Club, an exclusive club attached to a lavish resort that Justice owns called The Greenbrier.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is among lawmaker linked to PPP loan recipients. Paul Pelosi owns 8.1 percent of EDI Associates, which got a loan of between $350,000 and $1 million.

Foremost Group, a shipping business owned by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s family, received between $350,000 and $1 million.

Waxman Strategies, the lobbying firm run by former Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) and his son, Michael Waxman, received $500,000.

Companies owned by or associated with Reps. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and Rick Allen (R-Ga.) Reps. Roger Williams (R-Texas), Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), Susie Lee (D-Nev.), and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.), also received the PPP loans.

The Ayn Rand Institute, a center dedicated to promoting Rand’s well-known brand of hardcore capitalism, was approved for a loan of up to $1 million

NewsMax, a conservative website was approved for a loan up to $5 million; NewsMax CEO Christopher Ruddy has donated $525,000 to political committees supporting Trump, records show.

Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of the “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” series of personal finance books and games, received a loan between $350,000 and $1 million. Kiyosaki, who co-wrote two books with Donald Trump, has been a strong critic of efforts by the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department to support the economy since the pandemic intensified. On Twitter April 2, 2020, he criticized the PPP just one day before it began taking applications, calling it “socialism for rich.”

The Americans for Tax Reform Foundation (ATR), was approved for a loan of up to $350,000. ATR, led by the anti-tax activist Grover Norquist, who has long supported a smaller federal government, said it didn’t oppose the PPP. It described the program “as compensation for a government taking during the shutdown.” According to their website.

Citizens Against Government Waste got a loan of between $150,000 and $350,000.

The Center for Law and Social Policy, whose research focuses on policies supporting low-income Americans, received a loan of up to $1 million to save their jobs first.

Art organizations for the rich and the famous, such as: Carnegie Hall, Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and the San Francisco Symphony, each of them has large wealthy donor based, still received the loan between $5 million to $10 million.

Lerner Corp., owned by billionaire Ted Lerner. also owns a majority stake in the Washington Nationals baseball franchise, which just won the 2019 World Series, has a personal net worth of about $4.4 billion, according to an analysis by Forbes, received a PPP loan for between $5 million and $10 million.

The Archdiocese of New York reportedly received between $5 and $10 million, while other archdioceses in Miami and Denver received between $1 and $2 million.

More than 100 law firms received loans ranging from $1 million to $10 million, the SBA data showed.

Lobbying firms that received loans included APCO Worldwide, Banner Public Affairs, the Conafay Group, Miller & Chevalier; Kasowitz Benson Torres, Wiley, Kelley Drye & Warren and Van Ness Feldman.

Public affairs and strategic communications firms that received loans included Firehouse Strategies, Nahigian Strategies, Keybridge Communications, ROKK Solutions, Purple Strategies, FP1 Strategies, the DCI Group, Hilltop Public Solutions, Adfero, Gunster Strategies, Hamilton Place Strategies, the Glen Echo Group, the Clyde Group, the Herald Group, the Messina Group, LEVICK, Civitas Public Affairs and Locust Street.

Kasowitz Benson Torres, founded and run by Mr. Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz, received a loan for between $5 million and $10 million.

Nearly 600 asset management companies and private equity firms were approved for money from the PPP,

Rosenblatt Securities, which commands one of the largest physical presences on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, received between $1 million and $2 million.

Boies Schiller Flexner, the high-priced law firm run by David Boies, received between $5 million and $10 million.

Wiley Rein, which has a large lobbying practice focusing on trade issues, received between $5 million and $10 million.

Van Ness Feldman and Beveridge & Diamond, two law firms that focus on helping energy industry clients push their agendas in Washington, received loans between $2 million and $5 million.

Semper Investment Firm, which bets more than $2.5 billion on mortgage and other asset-backed securities, received a $726,200 loan.

Domini Impact Investments LLC, a mutual fund manager with about $2 billion under management, received a loan.

Brevet Holdings LLC, a $1.2 billion lending firm, also received a loan.

Truvvo Wealth Management LP, which manages more than $2 billion for large families and institutions, received a loan.

PF Chang’s, an expensive fake Chinese restaurant chain, backed by private equity firm TriArtisan Capital Advisors, was reportedly approved for a loan between $5 million and $10 million.

Dallas-based TGI Fridays, which has around 500 restaurants nationwide, obtained between $5 million and $10 million. PF Chang’s and TGI Fridays both owned by the New York private equity firm TriArtisan Capital Advisors.

Kanye West’s clothing-and-sneaker brand Yeezy received a loan of between $2 million and $5 million.

Road Dog Touring, Inc. a Nashville company was approved for a loan of $2 million to $5 million. The company owns the official website of country singer Tim McGraw and R & B artist Faith Hill.

Good American, the jeans and activewear line of Khloe Kardashian and her business partner Emma Grede, obtained a loan of between $1 million and $2 million.

Draper James, Reese Witherspoon’s Southern-themed clothing brand, received between $350,000 and $1 million.

Nobu, the luxury sushi and hotel chain founded by actor Robert De Niro and celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, reportedly received between $11 million and $28 million。

The National Girl Scouts of America received a loan between $5 and $10 million; in addition, more than 30 Girls Scout chapters nationwide received PPP loans. The Girl Scouts of Northern California, for example, received between $2 and $5 million and the Girl Scouts of Colorado, Connecticut, and Illinois each received between $1 and $2 million.

Soho House, the billionaire-backed private members-only club, reportedly received six different loans between $350,000 and $10 million for its Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and New York locations.

Burning Man, the iconic ‘commerce-free’ festival, received between $2 and $5 million.

Jeff Koons, a modernist sculptor whose “Rabbit” sculpture fetched $91 million at auction in 2019, was approved for $1 million to $2 million.

(Source: Common Dreams, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, China Global Times, Associated Press, Reuters, Mother Jones, New York Daily News, Business Insider, Open Secretes, Politico, The Fiscal Times, Washington Business Journal, Salon, Lansing State Journal)

The capitalist COVID-19 money-grab came during a prolonged recession. Tens of thousands of small businesses may be gone forever with millions of people losing their jobs. A permanent economic crisis could lead to more state and local budget shortfalls.

According to the Economic Policy Institute Director of Research Josh Bivens “We think that if the federal government fails to address the coming state and local government shortfalls, it will guarantee a prolonged recession and several years of excess unemployment…We have noted estimates of the state and local shortfalls between now and the end of 2021 hover around $1 Trillion, and if we do nothing to close that gap, we’ll end 2021 with roughly 5 million fewer jobs in the US economy than we otherwise would have had.”

Seeing these numbers at the height of the COVID-19 wave made me feel sick to my stomach.

As Chinese activist Zhang Weiwei puts it: “The difference between the Sino-US COVID-fight models is reflected in the specific guiding principles of the war against the virus. From the beginning in China, Chinese President Xi Jinping clearly put forward four requirements, strengthens confidence, work together, scientific prevention, and precise measures. I have always advocated observing the world with the eyes and standards of the Chinese. Many health experts wish to consider these four principles as four standards and see how the U.S. virus-fight has been carried out.”

The first is “false confidence.” From the beginning, the U.S. and some European countries brandished confidence; they cynically gloated that the outbreak was just a “China virus” that only affects Asians but not white people. They did not think preparation was needed, and if the virus spread to them than herd immunity would quickly dampen the impact. From Trump to Pelosi, left to right, few in the U.S. and the major European powers believed that a real virus war would be coming soon.

The second is “together in the same boat”. As soon as the outbreak in Wuhan broke out, the slogan in all parts of China was “Wuhan refueling.” All over the internet, netizens spread slogans such as support Wuhan with all your heart, support Hubei (Wuhan is the capital city of Hubei providence), and the support the 42,000 medical personnel across the country working in Hubei to beat the virus.

The United States, on the contrary, has no such cultural tradition of “working together in the same boat”, nor the institutional arrangements to facilitate the principle of “working together in the same boat”. Individual states and the Federal Government have been involved in robbing masks, protective clothing, and ventilators from each other.

American politics is a “me-only” selfish identity politics, which has caused all kinds of resistance and social division during the virus crisis. Trump is not enthusiastic about supporting Democratic Party-led states, nor is the Democratic Party willing to listen to Trump’s command. Even the simple public health requirement of wearing masks was highly politicized in the U.S.. Wearing masks has been labeled by the right-wing as a form of surrender to the Democratic Party and unpatriotic.

Such selfishness and ignorance lead to many idiotic actions across the U.S.; from the gun-carry anti-lockdown protests, anti-mask rage, to virus parties on college campuses: Early July 2020 a man in his 30s from San Antonio, Texas, died after going to a “COVID-19 party” to prove that the virus was a “hoax”, according to the local KENS5-TV station.

The fundamental difference between the COVID-19 fights in China and the U.S. is this: China is fighting for the people no matter the cost, that’s the reason China was able beat the virus in a short time with low causalities and protects the economy from long-term economic ruin.

On the other hand, U.S. leadership doesn’t care about the people; it cares only cares about saving the capitalist financial bottom line. U.S. leadership gave up on saving people and even neglected to protect the elderly while racists blamed China for their miserable failure.

Many Chinese experts say that if U.S. and western countries acknowledged the “China standard”, they would have been far better off and the pandemic might have been contained as it is in China.

Let’s look at the numbers. By mid-July, the CDC reported daily infected cases in the U.S. of over 66,000 per day, almost the entirety of China’s 84,000 infected cases that emerged between January-April, 2020.

On July 19th, 2020 U.S. COVID-19 infection had reached record-breaking 84,033, more then entire China’s coronavirus infected numbers.

According to my compiled analysis, based on July 10th, 2020 COVID-19 data:

The overall infection rate of China vs. U.S. (people infected/total population X 100%) is 0.0061% vs. 0.9652%, death rate China vs. U.S. (dead/total population) is 0.000333 vs. 0.040736, which means a person in the U.S. has a 158 times higher chance of becoming infected and 122 times of being killed by the virus than a person living in China.

If we consider a comparison based on population density (people infected/country area) it can be understood as how many chances you’ll see your neighbor infected, and seeing them die. U.S. persons have a 38 times higher chance of seeing their neighbors infected, and 29.6 times higher chance of seeing them dying from COVID-19 than a Chinese neighbor.

Take a look at Wuhan vs. New York City, both epicenters of the virus. NYC has 5.84 times the infection rate and 7.74 times the death rate per capita than Wuhan. Since NYC is 10.86 times smaller than Wuhan, a resident in NYC will be 48.11 times more likely of seeing their neighbor infected, and 63.83 times more likely of witnessing them dying than a Wuhan resident during the height of outbreak and the lockdown in the Chinese city between January to April 2020.

Expanding on this data, let’s compare China with other major outbreak countries (with higher infection and death counts then China), mostly western developed countries. The number is even more staggering. Compared with China on infection rate and death rate: Brazil has a 141 times higher infection rate (IR) and 101 times death rate (DR) then China; Russia 89 times the IR and 101 times the DR; U.K has 72 IR and 204 DR times higher; Spain 89 IR and 183 DR times higher; Italy 66 IR and 174 DR higher; France 51 IR and 135 DR times higher.

In other words, a person in the U.S. especially in NYC, and most people from the western capitalist first world see no end to the virus in sight and are facing far more threat, stress and horror from the virus than a Wuhan resident faced during the peak of their outbreak.

With the COVID-fight successfully won in China, second waves prevented, and a quick economic rebound, many experts predict China will emerge from the coronavirus crisis stronger than the U.S. “The pandemic is going to reinforce that the United States is simply not the highly functional, advanced role model it used to be” said Edward Alden, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, a traditional anti-communist/anti-China think-tank.

Many U.S. elites fear the COVID-19 pandemic may accelerate America’s declining status with traditional allies rather than the virus itself.

So, what is the U.S. planning to do? Just like any other imperialist power in history, the U.S. desperately chooses to launch an all-out assault against China. The U.S. capitalist system can always be counted on to prepare for war, just not for fighting COVID-19. They can neither lose face nor money—and choose a dirty fight and shameful denial instead.

While the U.S. faces tremendous public health and economic crises, the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the U.S. economy trillions and the global economy $21 Trillion. Still, the U.S. still considers building more bombs more important than human life.

On July 1st, 2020 whopping $740.5 Billion military spending package was approved by the Democratic-controlled House Armed Services Committee and rubber-stamped by a GOP-controlled Senate Armed Services Committee rubber-stamp. Trump, considered by some on the left and the right to be anti-interventionist, did not hesitate to sign off on the package.

At the same time, after failing to spread the “Wuhan military lab China virus” conspiracy hoax, the U.S. capitalist elite from Trump to the DNC changed their tactic, pushing for overt war treat, sanctions, and covert intelligence campaigns against China.

On the military front, on July 3rd, 2020 the U.S. sent two aircraft carriers to the South China Sea for exercises even as China was holding drills nearby. This was a U.S. pointed “gun-boat” message to China that “The U.S. doesn’t appreciate Beijing’s military ramp-up in the region.” According to a U.S. official quoted by Wall Street Journal.

Between July 6th to the 8th, 2020 the U.S. sent military aircraft to conduct close-up reconnaissance operations on China’s southern coast, as close as 51.68 nautical miles from Guangdong coastal area, for three consecutive days.

Again on July 17th, 2020 USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan, the two aircraft carrier battle groups, held another “dual carrier” exercise in the South China Sea; this is the second time the US military has held a “dual carrier” exercise in the South China Sea within two weeks, according to the China Global Times.

By mid-July, 2020 there’d been at least five U.S. warships or spy planes identified in the South China Sea or near Chinese coastal area.

On the political front, on June 30, 2020, Chinese telecom giants Huawei and ZTE were officially designated “national security threats” by Federal Communication Commission (FCC). Huawei has been completely banned from the U.S. Meanwhile, the U.S. has succeeded in pushing the U.K. to drop Huawei from their construction of a 5G Network instead of offering help to fight their COVID-19 crisis, as the Chinese had just done for months by sending medical supplies.

Furthermore, instead of working on any legislative bills to reform the police force following the murder of Gorge Floyd and the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, the Senate on May 14, 2020 and the House on May 27, 2020 rushed to pass the “Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act” by a vote of 413–1. The bill was signed by Trump into law on June 17, 2020, which was written with the intention to undermine China’s sovereignty over the Xingjian region.

In addition, on July, 2nd 2020, the Senate from liberal Democrats to right-wing GOPs, shamefully and unanimously passed the “Hong Kong Autonomy Act” (H.R. 7440), intended to destabilize Hong Kong, China. On July 14th, 2020 Trump signed the Hong Kong Sanctions bill, ending Hong Kong’s special status. The U.S. also instituted a sweeping travel ban on Communist Party of China members.

As China Global Television Network (CGTN) reporter Liu Xin says: “The propaganda is working yet again, and it’s so great that even the most obvious of hypocrisy goes unnoticed. I realize a lot of these examples might fall on deaf ears because we don’t have enough distance from some of the stuff I’m talking about here like we already had with the Iraq war or maybe some of you are too young to remember the effects that the Iraq war propaganda had on us or maybe you still really believe you did the right thing and brought freedom and democracy to Iraq.”

This should be a time when the world is comes together, for the time being, to fight COVID-19 rather than its hegemon states looking for someone to blame for the pain of the virus. We’ve seen the consequences of convincing themselves that China is an evil enemy who covered up COVID-19. And the world will not stop looking for what China has made available for everyone to fight the virus more effectively.

“The President of the United States was elected by capitalist power with who can push the right button. As many silly people as there are silly presidents. There is no stupid but more stupid.” Liu continues. Many experts around the world have pointed out that Trump’s approach is to divert contradictions and hope that the public will shift their attention to racism from the fact that they do not have the leadership or the will to enact an effective resistance to the pandemic. In other words, just blame China.

“Ideology is the most basic way of thinking for Americans. Regardless of the level of education, from the red neck in the bar to the professor in the school, talking about China and socialism are the same arrogance and prejudice.” Liu concludes.

The U.S. and the American model has lost its grip over the narrative, making this period a moment of political, cultural and ideological reexamination

We need to ask ourselves, from the COVID-19 fight, can the U.S. learn from China?

The U.S. speaks of human rights every day. Human rights are first and foremost the right to life. With so little effort given to protect the right to life in the U.S., it’s a shame to hear U.S. politicians and even many Americans publicly stating that they have “given up the elderly” and even believe that “in order to protect the economy, the elderly should make sacrifices and give up treatment.” The end result: tens of thousands of U.S. senior citizens in danger of being casualties within care facilities or in their own home without proper help.

We should learn from China’s successful COVID-19 experience, investigate why Chinese socialism works, and do what we can to build international health solidarity.

Furthermore; there won’t be health justice unless U.S. sanctions against Venezuela, Cuba and Iran that block health and essential supplies to them are removed; and U.S. wars on Yemen, Iraq, and Afghanistan that destroy vital infrastructure are terminated. Let us not forget to call for an end to the U.S.-baked Israeli occupation and blockade against Palestine that has complicated the colonized nation’s COVID-19 response.

It is no secret that domestically, police brutality and the War on Terror is in fact just more oppression for Black and immigrant communities. There won’t be health justice in the U.S. unless there is a people’s revolution for fundamental social change that demands the moving of money and wealth from the richest 1% and the war back to the working class, people of color, immigrants and indigenous people.

With the Black Lives Matter protests appearing to be feature of political life for some time to come, it is time for to actively connect our struggle with others, whether it is racism with economic justice; wars in Africa to wars in the Americas, Asia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria Palestine & Korea, or sweatshop exploitation in and Los Angeles; the fight against international arms sales, child labor and child soldiers; or fighting AIDS and poverty at home. Only by linking all of our struggles together against our common enemy can we see a better future, together!