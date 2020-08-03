COVID-19: Weapons of mass incompetence

By

As of this writing 10,000 people have died from the impacts of the coronavirus also known as COVID-19. 10,000 and unless I miss my guess it ain’t over yet. That’s because the coronavirus is not slowing down. If anything it’s picking up speed.

Almost everything we’ve heard about the virus from the media during the first week is false or misleading. I’m not talking about the big idiots crowing about it’s a hoax.

It’s not.

Originally it was a virus attacking old people; we now know that young people including children and even infants have succumbed to this disease. There was an old woman in Italy who contracted the virus; she was sick and then recovered. She was a hundred and two years old.

Viruses are living things and like all living things they surprise us.

The U.S. government had months to prepare for the coming of the coronavirus. They treated it lightly and nearly a thousand deaths a day proved that it is indeed deadly serious.

We will see worse.

From imprisoned nation, this is Mumia Abu-Jamal.

