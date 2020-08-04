Thur Aug. 6: War on the Working Class: A Socialist Response. REGISTER to participate!

|Tens of millions are unemployed without a livable income, facing eviction, hungry, losing their healthcare, and struggling to survive amidst a raging pandemic. The unbearable conditions of this period have made it clear, the capitalists have declared war on the working class. Especially for Black, Brown and Indigenous workers, migrants, incarcerated workers, people with disabilities, young and older workers, houseless workers and more, the capitalists are using this crisis to find new ways to deepen exploitation.
This impact of the pandemic and the following economic crisis are entirely a product of capitalism – of putting the needs of profit before the needs of human life and the planet. Why should working class people pay with their lives for the crises created by the capitalists?
Workers everywhere are resisting this war. We are fighting back against threats to our safety, our health, and our livelihoods. Join Workers World Party and our allies as we learn from one another and take inspiration from the many struggles of workers here and abroad fighting the capitalist demands to pay for their crisis by returning to work and to school. We will hear from the front lines in the U.S., while also hearing perspectives from across the world.
Another world is possible and necessary. Socialist countries have shown that life doesn’t have to be like this. We can have housing, healthcare, an income, education, food, and every thing we need. In this webinar, we will contrast the genocidal response of capitalist countries with the people-first response of socialist countries. Join us!
Speakers to be announced