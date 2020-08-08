Sun. August 9, 6PM: Education workers speakout on school reopening (Southern Workers Assembly)

Safe Jobs Save Lives Campaign

Education Workers Organize & Speak Out Amid Push to Reopen Schools

Sunday, August 9 – 6p EST / 5p CST

Jenny Craig – President, Ohio County Education Association (WVEA-NEA); Steering Committee of West Virginia United Caucus; Wheeling Middle School
Brandon ‘Chuck’ Brown  – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Custodian
John Guzda – Social Studies Department Chair, West Jefferson High School; Louisiana Educators United organizer; Jefferson Federation of Teachers member 
Bryan Proffitt – Vice President of the North Carolina Association of Educators 

Following the presentations, we’ll have three breakout discussion groups that will take up:

  1. How to organize to stop reopening of your school for safety
  2. How to lead an internal workplace petition campaign
  3. How to organize a Local Workers Assembly

Register now – click here!
