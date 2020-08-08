Sun. August 9, 6PM: Education workers speakout on school reopening (Southern Workers Assembly)

Safe Jobs Save Lives Campaign Education Workers Organize & Speak Out Amid Push to Reopen Schools Sunday, August 9 – 6p EST / 5p CST Register now – click here! Jenny Craig – President, Ohio County Education Association (WVEA-NEA); Steering Committee of West Virginia United Caucus; Wheeling Middle School Brandon ‘Chuck’ Brown – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Custodian John Guzda – Social Studies Department Chair, West Jefferson High School; Louisiana Educators United organizer; Jefferson Federation of Teachers member Bryan Proffitt – Vice President of the North Carolina Association of Educators Following the presentations, we’ll have three breakout discussion groups that will take up: How to organize to stop reopening of your school for safety How to lead an internal workplace petition campaign How to organize a Local Workers Assembly Register now – click here!