Thur. Aug 20 COVID can be Defeated: Cuba, China, Venezuela & Vietnam Lead the Way: Register for Webinar

|Speakers:
China – Siu Hin Lee – China US Solidarity Network, National Immigrant Solidarity NetworkCuba – Rosemari Mealy – NY-Jersey Cuba Si Coalition, Board of IFCO/Pastors for PeaceVenezuela – William Camacara – Bolivarian Circle Venezuela Solidarity
Vietnam – Ngô Thanh Nhàn – Viêt Solidarity & Action Network, Vietnam Agent Orange Relief & Responsibility Campaign
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage uncontrollably in the U.S., we must understand that it doesn’t have to be this way. Many countries around the world, and above all countries building socialism, have been able to effectively combat the pandemic, using the tools of a planned economy and robust national healthcare system to prioritize the health of their populations.
The U.S. has the highest rate of infections and highest death count in the world because the health and survival of working and oppressed people is secondary to profits for the ruling class. More than 160,000 have died, millions have lost their jobs and many renters face eviction. But the wealth of U.S. billionaires has grown at least $637 billion during the pandemic!
The cruelty of capitalism is on full display.
Join Workers World Party this Thursday as we learn how China, Cuba, Venezuela and Vietnam have organized to push back COVID-19.