Sun, Aug 30: After the DNC & RNC – We Can’t Breathe! Keep it in the Streets – Against Racism, Evictions and War

|Call to Action:
The past months of the Black Lives Matter Movement have confirmed once again the only way to challenge this racist, militarized system is with the explosive power of people making demands and shutting it down.
Regardless of what happens in November our only way forward is to stay mobilized! The people most lead from below through organized, strategic protest.
• Demanding justice and accountability against racist killer cops!
• For economic justice in response to the economic collapse.
• For a public health response to the pandemic with Medicare for all.
• In defense of Migrants rounded up and deported!
• In solidarity with LGBTQ+ and disabled people
• Against endless wars, sanctions and occupations
We face the greatest capitalist crash in US history and an out of control COVID-19 pandemic. At every level of government from the president to Congress down to mayors and local officials, the response to the pandemic and economic collapse shows a failed state.
The people must remain mobilized through the election and beyond. We will not win the change we need at the ballot box. The two candidates of the parties of the billionaires ignore the super-majority of people in the US who support improved Medicare for all, a robust Green New Deal, an end to inequality and taxation of the wealthy, an end to the never-ending wars and US imperialism. Neither party is responding to the call to stop racist militarized policing, invest in alternatives to policing while cutting police budget and democratic community control of the police. No matter who is elected the people must be mobilized in 2021 to make the country ungovernable until the people’s demands are met.
We defend:
• Resistance and uprisings against racism and police violence
• Education workers opposing dangerous school reopening
• Organizers of rent strikes and against evictions
• Black Lives Matter Movement everywhere
• Solidarity with all those resisting US imperialist violence
• Social movements seeking peace and justice
An Online RALLY – Including (More to be announced):
March on DNC and RNC
UNAC – United National Antiwar Coalition
ILPS – International League of Peoples Struggles
BAYAN – Philippine Coalition
NAARPR – National Alliance Against Racism & Political Repression
BAP – Black Alliance for Peace
IAC – International Action Center
VFP – Veterans For Peace
Cuba SI
IFCO
FIRE – Fight for Im/migrants & Refugees Everywhere
AFGJ – Alliance for Global Justice
Code Pink
Popular Resistance
SanctionsKill Campaign
US Peace Council
WILPF
Peoples Power Assemblies NYC
December 12 Movement
Call to Action on Puerto Action
Colectivo de Mujeres Mexicanas NY
Jornada: Se Acabaron Las Promesas
USPCN U.S. Palestinian Community Network
POWIR – People’s Opposition to War, Imperialism, and Racism
Southern Workers Assembly
SDS- Students for a Democratic Society
The People’s Forum