Thur Sep. 3: Save the People’s Post Office! REGISTER to Participate

|SAVE THE PEOPLE’S POSTAL SERVICE!
No Privatization!
No Voter Suppression!The new head of the post office, a Trump supporter, has purposely instituted work rules and practices that slow down mail processing and delivery. The actions mirror Trump’s attempts to undermine confidence in the postal service, just before the next presidential elections. Degrading USPS abilities to function properly could also lead to privatization and higher prices for all.Postal workers and community activists will speak on why everyone should defend the people’s postal service.Speakers (partial list):- Kenyon Beasley, active postal worker in Atlanta Georgia
– Jonathan Smith, President, NY Area Metro, APWU
– Rosa Maria de la Torre on the importance of postal service to people with disabilities
– Joe Piette, retired letter carrier, member of NALC, Philadelphia PA
– Dave Welsh, retired letter carrier and former Executive VP, Golden Gate Branch 214 National Assn of Letter Carriers, San Francisco
– Vernell Hawkins, member American Postal Workers Union and member of Executive Board of San Francisco Labor Council
– Statement from Julia Wright, daughter of the influential African American writer and novelist Richard Wright, who worked as a postal clerk for several years
– Monica Moorehead on voter suppression in the age of Trump