Railroaded Underground: A voice from inside San Quentin

September 9, 2020

This is a slightly edited interview of a prisoner at San Quentin State Prison, by Tahir Asad, an Associated Press award-winning and Emmy-nominated journalist and educator in Philadelphia.

By Tahir Asad

San Quentin State Prison opened 168 years ago in July 1852, making it the oldest prison in California. Located in Marin County and led by warden Ron Davis, the prison is experiencing major overcrowding, and there have been over 24 deaths in the last six months.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been approximately 6.3 million confirmed cases and over 189,000 deaths in the U.S. One issue in particular that needs major attention from health care professionals and local lawmakers is the coronavirus outbreak taking place inside prisons all across the U.S.

I recently came across the Twitter profile of an incarcerated worker currently serving time at San Quentin. I started following the account and and read many of their posts describing harsh living conditions and lack of treatment for those infected with COVID-19.

The profile bio reads: Freedom fighter, incarcerated human being reporting from inside of a prison with a contraband cell phone.

Below are some screenshots of the posts from @RailroadedUnderground:

For the sake of concealing @RailroadedUnderground’s identity, they will not be named. I conducted an over-the-phone interview with the person who runs the Twitter account, and they shared their firsthand experiences with me about the conditions inside of San Quentin.

Tahir Asad: First and foremost, I just want to once again say thank you for taking the time out to speak with me. I’m going to try my best to run through these questions, because I don’t know what the situation is like there now, and I want to make sure you don’t get into any trouble.

@RailroadedUnderground: For sure, for sure.

San Quentin before COVID-19

TA: So, my first question is: how long have you been serving your sentence at San Quentin, and what was experience been like before COVID-19?

@RU: I’ve been here for over three years now. Before COVID-19, I would describe San Quentin like it was known, as like the Harvard of prisons. I came from a different prison, and I fought tooth and nail to get transferred here, because of all the programming and all the opportunities available here at San Quentin.

So, like before that, this was like a programming mecca, like you came here to change your life. People were going home by the droves in San Quentin; people were getting into the media, and people were creating careers and futures from San Quentin. It was a robust area. They had thousands of volunteers coming every single day, like people from the outside. That’s how it was described to me, and that’s how I’m gonna describe it to you, ’cause I completely agree. They said that San Quentin is the closest that you’ll get to freedom in prison.

TA: Wow, that’s heavy

@RU: That’s what San Quentin was like before COVID-19 hit.

TA: Describe the prison conditions once the first positive case of the virus was confirmed there. How did your perspective change in such a short amount of time

@RU: I want to say, before a single positive case even came, when we first actually went on lockdown around late March, early April, there was already a sense of hopelessness. Because when we got put on lockdown, we immediately were on 23- to 24-hour lockdown, which means that on certain days, you got to go shower or jump on the payphone

And we knew, just by the way the prison was built, that it’s coming and that it’s going to be bad when it comes.

San Quentin after COVID-19

TA: Did the lockdown start in March?

@RU: Yeah. I believe it was late March that we first got locked down when they called the quarantine. All programs shut down; all programs stopped. No more college; no more rehabilitation programs — nothing. Just slammed into your cell. So when that happened, we knew. We were like, oh man. It’s not gonna be if — it’s gonna be when

And when it happens, it’s gonna be very bad. I don’t know if you’re familiar with how it happened, but one day during showers people are talking about, “Dude, I heard there’s over 100 people getting transferred here from Chino.” And we’re like, “No fucking way.”

Chino has the craziest outbreak in California right now. No way they’re going to transfer over 100 people to this prison. That’s ridiculous. Days later, we get a bus full of people. The first thing before the dude got off the bus and told the receiving and release worker, the person who works in intake, told him, “I’m showing symptoms. I feel sick right now

Two people said that right when they got off the bus, immediately the dude came back. The worker came back to the building and was like, “Y’all get ready, man. It’s about to get ugly,” Sure enough, it did. Over 20 people died here already. One of my close friends died here already. I just got news that my friend died the other day, like probably two days ago. It hits home differently

These aren’t anonymous faces who are passing away behind bars. These are people that I know, I have conversations with and go to groups with together. They are people who changed their lives. It’s soul-crushing, man. It’s soul crushing like people are dying in here.

TA: What type of health care treatment were inmates afforded prior to the transfer of those other inmates from Chino?

@RU: Yeah, people were filing medical forms or saying, “Hey I’m sick. I don’t feel well.” For whatever reason, they only got a response about half the time. This is before a single positive case was even at San Quentin. So, people are already getting horrible medical care, and everything was already prolonged. So before COVID even hit, before there was a single positive case, the medical here was already bad. Ironically, this is considered a medical prison, where the medical care is supposed to be better than in most places.

TA: How seriously is the prison staff taking the outbreak currently on the inside, and are they taking any type of preventive methods?

Officials ignore medical advice, won’t release prisoners

@RU: Honestly I feel, I feel they’re in a big hurry to find a way to keep people in prison. I feel like their main concern is: How do we do the bare minimum, so we don’t have to release people

Here at San Quentin, they’ve created multiple alternative bedding sites. They turned a gym into a dorm, and they put tents onto the yard. They then tore down some tents and then put up bigger tents to house more people. They turned our prison factory into a dorm. They turned our Protestant chapel into a dorm. They turned our adjustment center, which is the hole for people on death row, into a medical quarantine dorm

They’re doing everything they can to create alternative housing, so they don’t have to release people. When the medical professionals came from San Francisco University and Berkeley, they checked out the prison and said, “the only way you’re gonna be able to contain this virus is if you reduce the population by 50%.” The prison refuses to do that

The administration, to be specific, Ralph Diaz, California Department of Corrections Secretary, said in the interview he did with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition on July 20, “I don’t believe in those numbers. I don’t believe in reducing the population. I don’t believe in mass releases or that we need to drop the population under 50%.” (View interview at tinyurl.com/y4ej7ydm)

So they’re doing everything they can to juggle sick bodies, so they don’t have to release people. That’s about how seriously I feel they’re taking it. In regards to our health and our wellness, and whether we survive, or what our mental health is, I don’t feel that’s a priority at all — because 22 people have died, and there are over 50 people at outside hospitals right now. I have another friend who is in critical condition. I don’t know if he’s gonna make it or not, and that’s not a priority to these people.

In prison, sick with the coronavirus

TA: Can you describe to me what it was like when you tested positive for the virus yourself?

@RU: Actually, I didn’t even test positive. We still had to shower together. We still had to walk down to the piers to go to chow together. We still had to do everything together — sick or not sick. Even at this moment as we speak, both of my neighbors have a COVID-19 positive cellies [cellmates], and they’re not positive

So we weren’t being separated, and I ended up getting sick after I tested negative. At first, I was showing mild symptoms. My stomach was just hurting a little bit, and I was having mild headaches. But after a week, I started having blinding headaches. I couldn’t even open my eyes. I started throwing up. I started sweating. I was having chills and sweating. Then I’m superhot, then cold. I would stay awake for an hour. I would just wake up in pain and throw up, and then I’ll just fall back asleep

I had these symptoms for over two weeks, and I’m barely starting to feel a little bit better — but it was a depressing time. It was a depressing time, because I knew I was trapped in a cage and that they didn’t care about my life. They didn’t care that no matter how much work I’ve done to rehabilitate myself, no matter how long I’ve been in prison already, no matter how ready I am to come home, they would rather keep my body in prison to continue to profit off my body than release me to my family. I think that was the part that hurt me the most. I feel like my soul was hurt more than I was physically hurt when I caught the COVID, because it made me realize how little value my life had.

TA: No type of separation amongst the confirmed cases and the negative cases. Like you just said, even currently you have your neighbors, where two cellies are negative and one is positive. So, just with the housing situation, there’s no type of separation as that’s concerned.

@RU: Yeah, they’re making efforts at it, but they’re failing horribly.

TA: What would you like to see lawmakers do that would promote a safer environment and better living conditions within the prison?

@RU: I would like to see lawmakers listen to the health professionals who came into this place and said that you have to reduce the population by 50%. I would like to see them follow science, and not politics, and value human lives over politics

I would like to see them make a law, where they would at least safely release the thousands of people who have done the work, violent offenders or not. Because right now, there’s this whole separation of nonviolent and violent offenders. I would like to see legislation that is across the board, where they are willing to review everybody’s case on their merits and not on the crime committed

Tahir Asad: All right. Perfect. Thanks so much again for being willing to speak with me.

@RailroadedUnderground: For sure. I appreciate you man, for real.