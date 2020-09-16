Fri. Sep 18: Susan Abulhawa and Khaled Barakat: Free Palestine! No Normalization with Colonization or Occupation

|Featuring:
Susan Abulhawa – Palestinian novelist, poet, and member of WWP and US Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel
Khaled Barakat – Palestinian writer and activist whose work in Arabic and English has been widely published in a number of outlets, International Coordinator of the Campaign to Free Ahmad Sa’adat.
Charlotte Kates – International Coordinator of Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network and organizer with the US Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and Al-Awda, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition
Join us Friday, September 18, as part of the globally coordinated actions from September 18-26 defending Palestinian refugees’ right to return to their homes and lands throughout Palestine, reclaim their properties and ensure restitution and reparations.
These days of action will mark the commemoration of the Sabra and Shatila massacres, the September 1970 massacres in Jordan, the signing of the Oslo agreements and the continuing attacks, including the current farce touted as a “peace initiative”, against the rights and struggle of Palestinian refugees for return and liberation. All of these U.S. supported efforts promote militarism and delay the potential for true peace in the region–peace based on justice and human dignity.
A statement signed by more than 50 organizations raised international solidarity with the demand: No Normalization with Occupation and Colonization. This webinar will discuss the ongoing struggles of the Palestinian people and how we can build solidarity together for the liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea.