Women and Gender Oppressed Prisoners: Survival and Resistance: Thursday Webinar

Register for the Webinar: bit.ly/PrisonsWebinar

Women are the fastest growing demographic of incarcerated workers. Women and all people of oppressed genders face unique and intensifying cruelties within prisons, which are concentration camps for the poor and oppressed. Meanwhile, the racist and misogynist US justice system considers it a crime for women and gender oppressed workers to defend themselves from sexist, homophobic, and transphobic violence.

Black, Brown and Indigenous women face the brunt of the carceral state. Black women were imprisoned in 2017 at twice the rate for white women. Latinx women are imprisoned at 1.3 times the rate of white women. Indigenous girls between 12 and 17 years old are incarcerated at more than four times the rate for white girls.

Over half of all transgender prisoners report being sexually assaulted in prisons and face greater threat of forced prostitutions by prison staff and their fellow prisoners. Almost all transgender prisons are held in facilities that do not correspond with their true gender. This is despite the fact that is against federal law for prison authorities to arbitrarily assign a gender to prisoners based on sex.

Join the Prisoners Solidarity Committee of Workers World Party this Thursday at 8pm eastern / 5pm pacific for a discussion on Survival and Resistance and join the fight for the liberation of women and the gender oppressed.

FEATURING:

-Janetta Johnson, Executive Director of the Trans Gender Variant and Intersex Justice Project (TGIJP)

-Janet and Janine Africa of the MOVE Organization, two of the recently released MOVE 9 wrongfully incarcerated since 1978

-A statement from Vanessa Lee Naisha, a trans woman held in an all-men’s prison in Delaware

-Tribute to Leslie Feinberg, revolutionary communist and novelist, member of Prisoners Solidarity Committee

Co-hosted by Mirinda Crissman, editor of Tear Down the Walls and PSC co-chair and Minnie-Bruce Pratt, WWP