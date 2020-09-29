Larry Holmes on Election Crisis: How can the working class intervene? Thurs night, Oct. 1

|Join us this Thursday, October 1, 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT for a conversation on the 2020 U.S. elections with Larry Holmes, the First Secretary of Workers World Party and the author of the recent article: “The Left, the Election Crisis and the Elephant in the Room,” which is quoted below:
“The head of the U.S. Postal Service is sabotaging delivery of ballots through the mail. Trump is acting like he won’t step down even if he’s defeated in the elections. And it appears that right-wing and neo-fascist forces, who have guns, are getting ready to go into the streets after the elections to support an attempted coup. Every group and activist ready to fight fascism in the streets should be making preparations right now to intervene in the event of any fascist developments in November…
The political crisis in the ruling class that is playing itself out in the presidential election is not really about Trump, any more than it’s about saving democracy, decency and all the other stuff that Democratic Party leaders are shouting about…
This crisis is about the capitalist system starting to break down and fall apart, and what must be done to rescue capitalism and U.S. imperialism from demise…
This crisis has been building for a long time. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the course of the crisis; it’s like pouring gasoline on a burning police station…
The working class is the elephant in the room. The real question is what will the working class do? How can workers intervene in a meaningful way on behalf of our class during this time?”
Join this conversation to learn more about our perspective and plans to intervene in this crisis.