Debates response: What’s being ignored? Thur. Oct 8

|Join Workers World Party for a conversation in response to the first Presidential & Vice Presidential Debates, with leading comrade Larry Holmes and Teresa Gutierrez.
As the 2020 U.S. election crisis deepens, the question of what is needed for the working class and oppressed people to survive COVID capitalism continues to be ignored.
During the first Presidential debate, the constant bickering and interrupting hid the fact that neither campaign made proposals to address the multitude of crises facing working and oppressed people in the U.S. – from COVID-19, unemployment, housing and healthcare to racism, police brutality, migrant deportations, environmental catastrophe to imperialist war.
The inability of either ruling class party to put forward a presidential candidate who meets even a minimal standard of competence is an expression of the intensifying crisis facing U.S. imperialism. The system is increasingly unable to function.
In such times the status quo cannot continue, and a drastic move either further to the Right – or to the Left towards revolutionary socialism – is inevitable.
Only the organization and struggle of working and oppressed people can defend and expand democratic rights, defeat the move towards fascism, smash racism and lead the way to a revolutionary socialist future, with a society organized to meet the needs of all, instead of the profits of a few.
Join Workers World Party leaders this Thursday, October 8 as we discuss a revolutionary socialist way out of the multitude of crises we face today.