Election Defenders: call to action

October 8, 2020

With the stakes being as high as they are, voter suppression already more rampant than ever, and the nationalist right emboldened by conspiracy theorists and the president himself, we can’t depend on anyone else ensuring people are able to vote freely and safely.

Election Defenders will be working to provide safe supports for voting (such as Personal Protection Equipment and water), and election and voter defense, de-escalating right-wing intimidation tactics and signaling to a network of groups and lawyers if and where trouble breaks out.

These trainings will cover different areas each week, so we are asking everyone to attend all four trainings or email to request a video of training. (See tinyurl.com/y31e7u81)

Poll Monitoring

Bystander Training

De-escalation

Direct Action 101

Combating Disinformation