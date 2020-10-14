NYC – SUN Oct 18: Plan Shutdown for Elections Fiasco

|
There’s no telling what will happen on November 3 — with armed racists planning to poll-watch on Election Day, and Trump refusing to leave office and/or interfere with the results.
Already we have constant police killings of Black and Brown people; the Breonna Taylor verdict; ICE’s anti-woman atrocities against migrant detainees; anti-Asian attacks.
What is the response of our class, the working class — the class that has begun to fight back with strikes and work stoppages?
How do we mobilize to shut down racism and fascism?
You are invited to the outdoor, socially distant October 18 Workers Assembly to discuss plans for New York’s response to the aftermath of the elections. Activists everywhere are preparing to respond to racist and fascistic activities before, during and after November 3.
In New York, the Workers Assembly against Racism is calling November 7, the Saturday after the elections, as the date for people to come out and protest at Columbus Circle.
It is workers who are leading the struggle against the plagues of COVID-19 and racism: through hundreds of strikes — by nurses, sanitation workers, fast food workers, and students — and through mass anti-racist mobilizations in the streets.
Pro athletes stopped playing to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake. Trade unionists have called for strikes against racism.
The Rochester Labor Council just passed a resolution calling for a general strike if Trump doesn’t accept the election results. But even if Biden wins, racism will still be with us. What if more of us, in and out of unions, used strikes and shutdowns – to shut down the systematic racism that exists no matter who occupies the White House?
The October 18 assembly is a chance for workers from crucial struggles around New York City to gather and strategize — both for November 7, the first Saturday after the elections, and for supporting the calls for strikes against racism.