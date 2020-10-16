Saturday, Oct. 17: Youth Speak Out Against Wars at Home and Abroad -Online Event

|
The United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) is excited to announce Youth Against Empire, a new formation of young anti-imperialist, anti-racist activists from member organizations and allies of the United National Antiwar Coalition.
Join Youth Against Empire for an online rally this Saturday against U.S. wars of aggression abroad and increasing militarism at home, featuring speakers from:
Alliance for Global Justice
Anakbayan
Black Alliance for Peace
Colombian Progressives Miami
Courage Foundation
International Action Center
Mapinduzi
Minnesota Anti-War Committee
Pan African Community Action
POWIR (People’s Opposition to War, Imperialism, and Racism)
Resist US-Led War
Socialist Action
Students for a Democratic Society
Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar
Workers World Party
Additional Speakers To Be Announced
The recent, ongoing uprisings across this country have been led largely by young people: From occupied Palestine to occupied Portland, young people resist. We reaffirm our commitment to a world without U.S. militarism, racist oppression, and occupation. Topics for this online rally to include: Resisting police militarism in our streets; the bi-partisan nature of U.S. wars; the repression of whistleblowers; the military and the environment; sanctions and blockades as weapons of war; youth resistance in Palestine and Colombia; and much, much more!