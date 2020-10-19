Thur. Oct. 22: Voter Suppression & COVID & their Impact on Disabled People- Webinar

|Join a discussion of the Disability Rights Caucus of Workers World Party. Speakers will focus on the lack of support for people with disabilities to be able to vote. Absentee and mail-in ballots are not accessible in 43 of the 50 states. Fewer voting places will be open due to COVID this year and we know that only 17% of all voting places were barrier free in the 2016 elections. Most voting places will lack mobility access, election officials who can answer questions and resolve access problems, and electronic voting to accommodate blind or low-vision people without violating their privacy.
From denial of care to the false standard of “quality of life” used to justify not treating people with disabilities, COVID has been used to take away health benefits and care. Speakers will also address the problems of folks in nursing homes which have served as petri dishes for the spread of the virus.
Forty percent of incarcerated workers have at least one disability; many have multiple disabilities. Prisoners with disabilities face extra layers of harassment, inattention and lack of adequate medical care.
Speakers to be announced