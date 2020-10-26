Thur. Oct. 29: No Matter Who’s Elected, the Struggle Continues! Webinar

|How should revolutionaries prepare for the outcome of this election?
No matter who’s elected, what can really end the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of white supremacist and police terror, and the growing hunger and desperation of the working class?
How can we use this crisis to build our movements in the streets, in our communities, and in workplaces to win what we need?
How can we defend people’s democratic rights while deepening the struggle for systematic, revolutionary change?
Join Workers World Party and friends as we discuss these questions and more. This conversation will open space for audience questions, responses, and input as we all grapple with how to build the struggles against capitalism and all forms of oppression.
Have questions for us? Feel free to share them beforehand in the registration and we will work hard to answer them!
Speakers To Be Announced