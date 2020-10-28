Amazon: Don’t censor challenges to anti-Asian & anti-China racism, escalating U.S. COVID-19 deaths

SIGN THE PETITION

World View Forum, a small educational not-for-profit publishing company, has filed a complaint with KDP Amazon on the continued withholding of the book we uploaded to KDP over 1 month ago.

The book: “Capitalism on a Ventilator – The Impact of COVID-19 in China & the U.S.” had previously been approved on KDP’s 24 to 72 hour turn-around time.

It was re-submitted after final proofing over 1 month ago on September 25.

Rather than 24 to 72 hours turn-around time the book was put on hold for 2 weeks. When the editors insisted on clarification we were notified that KDP suddenly wanted a written authorization from all the authors who are included in this anthology.

World View Forum immediately complied and sent to KDP each of the authors’ authorizations and the original sources of each chapter.

Since all of this information was provided KDP Amazon has repeatedly notified World View Forum to wait 5 days for a review process. This has happened repeatedly.

No reason for these continued and extensive delays is provided.