Amazon: Don’t censor challenges to anti-Asian & anti-China racism, escalating U.S. COVID-19 deaths
World View Forum, a small educational not-for-profit publishing company, has filed a complaint with KDP Amazon on the continued withholding of the book we uploaded to KDP over 1 month ago.
The book: “Capitalism on a Ventilator – The Impact of COVID-19 in China & the U.S.” had previously been approved on KDP’s 24 to 72 hour turn-around time.
It was re-submitted after final proofing over 1 month ago on September 25.
Rather than 24 to 72 hours turn-around time the book was put on hold for 2 weeks. When the editors insisted on clarification we were notified that KDP suddenly wanted a written authorization from all the authors who are included in this anthology.
World View Forum immediately complied and sent to KDP each of the authors’ authorizations and the original sources of each chapter.
Since all of this information was provided KDP Amazon has repeatedly notified World View Forum to wait 5 days for a review process. This has happened repeatedly.
No reason for these continued and extensive delays is provided.
Why is this important?
This is no way to file a complaint or an appeal.
We consider these continued holds for over one month to be political censorship.
Help us press Amazon, the largest distribution network in the world, to stop blocking the book / kindle publication of this very timely resource, based on a scientific approach to COVID-19 and comparing the impact of COVID-19 in the US and China? This book challenges the “Blame China” and the escalating anti-China media barrage in the U.S.
There is NO inappropriate content to this book. Many authors included in the anthology are previously published authors.
Help pressure KDP Amazon to release this book for distribution or to send in writing the reason for these continued holds and contradictory explanations on the distribution of this book.
