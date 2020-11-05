Webinar: Revolutionary Election Response – Nov. 5

Join Workers World Party this Thursday for a revolutionary socialist response to the Presidential election. Whichever candidate prevails, we can say with confidence that the only path forward for working and oppressed people is struggle and organization independent of either ruling class party. We place our confidence in working and oppressed people to meet whatever challenges lie ahead.

Many questions are impossible to answer at this time: When will results of the election be known? Will they be accepted? How will the white supremacists, the police and the military respond? What forms will resistance from working and oppressed people take?

Check in with us regularly throughout the week at workers.org and on social media for updates and analysis on these questions and more as the political situation develops. Then join us Thursday for a live online discussion.

Speakers to be announced.

Build a Workers World!