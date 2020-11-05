SAT NOV 7: No Racism, No Fascism, No Coups

Anti-Racist Workers Assembly
1st Saturday after the elections
Nov 7, 1pm
 

59th & Central Park West,
near Trump Int’l Hotel, NYC

Shut down white supremacy and fascism by expanding the growing movement for strikes and shutdowns!
We face a major political crisis and we face a pandemic of racist police violence, the highest COVID-19 deaths in the world, and an economic meltdown.

A growing movement for a general strike / shutdown signals a new day in the class struggle.

The labor movement is asserting its power. The Rochester Labor Council called on the AFL-CIO to call a general strike if President Donald Trump refuses to leave office. Soon after, the Central Wisconsin Area Labor Federation passed a similar resolution, followed by the Seattle Labor Council and Troy, NY Labor Council. On the West Coast ILWU Longshore workers and teachers’ unions are passing resolutions and making plans. The Southern Workers Assembly called for “No business as usual at work, school, wherever you are!

More than 60 local, regional and national labor unions declared that the labor movement must organize work stoppages and general strikes against racism and police terror. (www.laborforblacklives.org)

This can go far beyond the organized labor movement. We are ALL workers — and we can push forward with mass actions.

Tens of millions of working people have been in the streets against racist police violence and attacks on migrants.

The uprising in Philadelphia over the killing of Walter Wallace shows again that only the people’s movement can be relied on to confront white supremacy. Why not merge the dynamic people’s “intifada” against racist police killings with organized labor into a broader movement to shut down racism?

The November 7 Workers Assembly Against Racism has the potential to help make this idea a reality.

On Oct 18 a Workers Assembly Against Racism at Union Square, with participation from 70 community and labor organizations and activists, made a strong call for workers to intervene decisively with a mass rally on Saturday, November 7.

We need to be in the streets in this moment of national crisis.
We also urge support for:

November 2 – Black Solidarity Day and the call for International Election Observers.

November 3 – Election Day – Poll defense teams to counter voter intimidation on Black, Brown and immigrant communities who may come under threat. Contact PeoplesPowerAssemblies@gmail.com

November 4 – Post-Election Protest for a People’s Mandate. Called by: National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression

November 7 – Anti-Racist Workers Assembly, the first Saturday after the elections. 1:00 PM, 59th Street & Central Park West

Notify us of other dates on actions to help Keep It In the Streets!

Workers Assembly Against Racism includes the participation of:

N.Y. Support Group for Families with Disabilities
Teamsters Local 808
TWU Local 100
NYCAP – NY Community Action Project
December 12 Movement
Peoples Power Assemblies NYC
Accion Revolucion
Street Vendors Project
Domestic Workers United
Laundry Workers Center
People’s MTA
International Action Center
Black Agenda Report
Peoples Video Network
Boricua Resistencia
Pakistan USA Freedom Forum
Veterans For Peace
Foro De La Mujer Equador
Guyanese American Workers United
Call to Action on Puerto Rico
Coalition of Black Trade Unionists
United National Antiwar Coalition

