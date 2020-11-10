Thur. Nov 12: What Now? WWP Online Discussion

|The 2020 presidential election seemed endless. It now seems to be over. Here’s what we know for sure:
Capitalism is failing. Millions of workers in the US are unemployed and many of their jobs are not coming back. A wave of evictions is on the horizon and we aren’t going to get another stimulus check anytime soon, if ever.
Cops are out of control. The police are still killing Black and Brown youth with impunity. They still occupy oppressed communities and we know they were in the tank for Trump. Now they’re even angrier — and more dangerous.
COVID-19 is spiking. Already 300,000 people are dead and we still don’t have a vaccine. With thousands of new cases every day, the US is entering the deadliest phase yet of the pandemic.
And we got Biden. So…what now?
Join Workers World Party this THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12th at 8pm eastern and 5pm pacific for a conversation about our revolutionary duty while the mainstream bourgeoisie attempts to carry on after the Trump administration. Back to normal? Not a chance. We’re keeping the struggle in the streets.
Panelists to be announced