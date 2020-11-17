Thur. Nov 19 Leslie Feinberg: Remember Me as a Revolutionary Communist. REGISTER to Participate

|Last Sunday marked the 6th anniversary of the death of comrade Leslie Feinberg, whose fighting spirit as a revolutionary communist transgender activist continues to inspire people in the US and around the world.
Join us Thursday for a round table discussion by comrades who either knew Leslie or have been inspired by Leslie Feinberg’s example.
Leslie’s pronouns were she/her and also ze/hir. In the obituary ze dictated to hir spouse before her death in 2014, ze defined hirself as “as an anti-racist white, working-class, secular Jewish, transgender, lesbian, female, revolutionary communist.”
Leslie developed the first Marxist analysis of the origins of transgender oppression in “Transgender Warriors: Making History” (1997) and numerous writings. Leslie used the pronouns ze/hir which we will use during the webinar. Ze was internationally recognized for this theoretical work, as well as hir activism for workers’ rights; lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer liberation; the rights of women, prisoners and people with disabilities; and against racism and imperialism. Leslie is the author of the groundbreaking novel, Stone Butch Blues.
During hir life, Feinberg was clear this work sprang from principles established for Workers World Party by founding comrade Sam Marcy, including his insistence that LGBT lives were to be honored and LGBT oppression was to be fought against as integral to the working-class struggle.
Leslie understood the connection between the struggle against LGBTQ+ oppression and the fight against racism and white supremacy. Leslie believed that the liberation of the LGBTQ+ movement was tied to the liberation of Palestine, the Philippines, and everywhere else under US intervention. Leslie was truly a working class leader.
Selections of Leslie’s writings can be found at workers.org/books and lesliefeinberg.net
Panelists to be announced