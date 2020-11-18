Sat. Nov 21: Youth Fight Back! An Anti-Imperialist Response to the 2020 Elections

|
|With the election of a new President, we must remember that no matter which party is in the White House, U.S. wars aren’t stopping. From more than 800 foreign military bases to sanctions on 39 countries, from bombings and drone strikes to proxy wars and coups, both parties firmly support the U.S. war machine abroad. We know they support the war at home as well with rampant police violence, political repression, evictions, poverty, and a failing healthcare system. The only solution is the fight back of working and oppressed people against U.S. wars at home and abroad. Let’s keep it in the streets against U.S. war!
Panelists from:
Anakbayan
Black Alliance for Peace
CODEPINK
International Action Center
Minnesota Anti-War Committee
Pan African Community Action
Resist US Led War
Sanctions Kill
Additional Speakers To Be Announced