China Is Not Our Enemy with Sara Flounders & Jodie Evans – THURSDAY 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Join us for a special conversation with Sara Flounders, anti-war activist and author. She and CODEPINK co-founder, Jodie Evans, will be delving deep into Sara’s new book, “Capitalism of a Ventilator – The impact of COVID-19 in China and the U.S.”

This book is a compilation that challenges readers to compare the disaster in the U.S. and the containment in China. What we can learn from China is hardly an abstract question. Many of the authors explore the urgency of a scientific approach to disease and universal health care This anthology is a valuable resource in the movement opposing US sanctions, military encirclement and racist attacks on China and a useful tool in focusing on the need for cooperation in the face of a global pandemic. The effort to block this essential discussion during a global pandemic is the most dangerous form of censorship. This anthology includes the writings of a broad diversity of social justice activists such as: Ajamu Baraka, Monica Moorehead, Mumia Abu Jamal, Margaret Kimberley, Vijay Prishad, Lee Siu Hin, Carlos Martinez, Kevin Zeese, Deirdre Griswold, Max Blumenthal and more.

Siu Hin Lee of the China U.S. Solidarity Network was a wonderful collaborator in putting this book together.

Join us in the Zoom room to ask questions by RSVPing to the event. Or you can watch live on our YouTube!

Check out the the book’s cover, table of contents and list of authors, along with four chapters. You can purchase Sara’s print book or download it here.

WHEN

December 11, 2020 at 8:00pm – 8:30pm (EST)

WHERE

Zoom

CONTACT

Angela Simmons · angela@codepink.org