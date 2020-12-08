Solidarity with Incarcerated Workers! PSC Webinar 12/10 @ 8PM EST / 7PM CST / 5PM PST

Join The Prisoners Solidarity Committee of Workers World Party this Thursday as we discuss building solidarity with incarcerated members of our class:
Thursday, December 10
8pm ET/5pm PT
|Featuring:
•Nikki D. and Swift Justice of the Free Alabama Movement
•Sophia Williams with Mobilization For Mumia
•Kempis Ghani Songster of the Amistad Law Project
•WWP First Secretary Larry Holmes
•Moderated by WWP comrades Monica Moorehead and Devin ColeOn International Human Rights Day, a day where the U.S. federal government is set to execute Brandon Bernard by lethal injection, the Prisoners Solidarity Committee of Workers World Party is going to be lifting up present day struggles related to the incarcerated members of our collective class during the COVID-19 pandemic.Themed around building powerful class solidarity with incarcerated workers, we will be hearing about how to support the Free Alabama Movement’s statewide prison work stoppage and economic blackout for the entire month of January 2021, the continuing struggle to free political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal, and other matters immediately affecting imprisoned people and the communities they were ripped away from.Tear Down the Walls in the Workers Struggle! Abolish Prisons!
Wednesday, December 9th 11am ET/8am PT
Truth Above Tyranny: The Legacy of Mumia Abu-Jamal
Press Conference and Book Release
Streaming Live on Facebook and YouTube linktr.ee/Dec9th
