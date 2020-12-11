December 10, 2020

Moonanum James, co-leader of United American Indians of New England, died of cancer on Dec. 4 at the age of 70. A member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag nation, he fought to continue the legacy of his father, Wamsutta Frank James, the founder of the National Day of Mourning in 1970. Moonanum was a lifelong warrior in the struggle for Indigenous rights, a fierce anti-racist, anti-war navy veteran, and staunch internationalist. The International Action Center mourns his death and will be printing a more in-depth obituary and tribute in the near future. Moonanum James, ¡presente!