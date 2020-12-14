Thur. Dec 17: Young Communists Speak: Why Join a Revolutionary Party?

|Join younger members of Workers World Party as we discuss the impact of these crises on young people and on the need to join a revolutionary, Marxist-Leninist party to organize to defeat capitalism.
Young people across the world face unprecedented challenges due the pandemic, the changing climate, and ultimately, the decay of the capitalist system. Unemployment, housing and food insecurity, police terror, forced migration, trillions in debt, and the subsequent trauma of this declining system have created the basis for a revolutionary generation.
Young people across the world are leading the fight to end capitalism and to build socialism. From the Black Lives Matter rebellions to struggles against austerity and empire, young people are looking more than ever towards building for revolution.
Speakers to be Announced