Now in print and available:‘Capitalism on a ventilator: The Impact of Covid-19 in China & the U.S.’

December 11, 2020

“Capitalism on a Ventilator: The Impact of COVID-19 in China & the U.S.” is a new anthology contrasting the effective Chinese response to COVID-19 with the disastrous response here in the U.S. It pushes back against the racist anti-China campaign in the media.

Due to the growing hostility of the U.S. establishment toward China, and the accompanying surge in anti-Asian racism, it was an enormous challenge to find printers and distributors for this book.

The chapters include articles by many published authors, including: Ajamu Baraka, Monica Moorehead, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Margaret Kimberley, Vijay Prashad, Lee Siu Hin, Sara Flounders, Carlos Martinez, Kevin Zeese, Deirdre Griswold, Max Blumenthal and more.

The effort to place “Capitalism on a Ventilator” on a large corporate website turned into a several-month struggle with the world’s largest online bookseller – Amazon. Amazon Books promises ease of placement, best order fulfillment and lack of censorship, but failed to deliver.

Amazon’s blocking of this book is a clear example of U.S. corporate censorship. We were notified: “Due to the rapidly changing nature of information around coronavirus, we are referring customers to official sources for advice about the prevention or treatment of the virus. Amazon reserves the right to determine what content we offer according to our content guidelines. Your book does not comply with our guidelines. As a result, we are not offering your book for sale.”

Despite claims that it publishes only “official sources for advice” on COVID-19, Amazon has allowed books promoting wild conspiracy theories – saying the virus is exaggerated, a hoax or human-made and that masks and quarantines are useless. Amazon has also listed products that are dangerous quack “cures” for COVID-19.

Behind the censorship

Hostility to China as national policy impacts every area of discussion. This is reflected in the trade war, sanctions and military operations, in the canceling of educational, sports and cultural exchanges and in the suppression of any coverage on any level of China’s accomplishments. It is hardly surprising it extends to blocking books.

Many important chapters in this anthology were written in March, April, and May as the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. and people were actively looking for answers. Why has China done so much better in containing COVID-19 and saving lives?

The questions working people worldwide started asking sent U.S. media outlets and private corporate platforms into a wall of censorship and political repression.

Be part of challenging the corporate media’s lies and racism!

The book’s table of contents and list of authors, along with four chapters, are available at https://wp.me/p4Yme1-404

The print book can be purchased online at: tinyurl.com/y4bg7d32

It is also available as a downloadable ePub at KOBO.com: tinyurl.com/yxj8xu5q

For those able to help in the publication of this book see: Amazon is Censoring ‘Capitalism on a Ventilator: The Impact of Covid-19 in China & the U.S.’ tinyurl.com/y6pleh23