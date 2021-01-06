Call to Action: NO Retaliation on the Alabama Prison Strike!

|On January 1, 2021, a Black-led prison strike in Alabama went underway. Incarcerated workers have gone on strike to protest the inhumane conditions in Alabama prisons, the economic exploitation of incarcerated workers, the neglect of the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) around COVID, and the implementation of video visitation equipment by Securus Technologies in order to eventually do away with in-person visitation. This strike is being led by the Free Alabama Movement, a prison abolition group founded and run by Black incarcerated workers, including Kinetik Justice, Swift Justice, and Bennu Hannibal Ra Sun, and is being referred to as a 30 Day Economic Blackout (#30DayEconomicBlackout on social media).
Additionally, as of 1/5/21, 11 incarcerated workers in segregation are participating in the prison strike/economic blackout with a hunger strike. These 11 workers are identified as:
- Bernard Jemison – #179080
- Brandon Cargill – #214181
- Gerald Griffin – #247505
- Karon Similton – #294981
- Patrick Banegos – #297614
- Ronnie Miller – #244648
- Kenyeda Johnson – #231169
- Delbert Tillery – #183233
- Deandre Wilson – #224433
- Cornelius Bridges – #264222
These 11 individuals are incarcerated at Kilby Correctional Facility in Mt. Meigs, Alabama, 15 minutes outside of Montgomery, Alabama. Since December 31st, 2020, these workers have been targeted repeatedly by guards; first by intimidation, and it has gradually expanded to assault. On January 4, Ronnie Miller was beaten by a guard, Officer Landrum, at the orders of Sergeant Williams, after they falsely claimed he was being hostile. He was beaten bloody and sent to the infirmary, and has been released. He is okay now, though still bruised.
On January 5, Brandon Cargill, a hunger striker, was maced in his cell by Captain Hudson and other prison guards for no reason whatsoever. The mace spread to the entire unit, affecting all in segregation. Captain Hudson then informed all of the strikers that “they are next”. These attacks on the hunger strikes are a direct form of retaliation to the overall strike and economic blackout, and are one of the reasons why this strike is happening in the first place: the constant assault and harassment by guards throughout ADOC.
The hunger strikers have asked for a phone and Twitter zap towards Jeff Dunn, Commissioner of Alabama Department of Corrections, to intervene and stop the violence being inflicted on them as a form of retaliation. We are spreading their plea to all of our anti-capitalist, prison abolitionist contacts in the hope that you will also join this phone and Twitter zap to make Jeff Dunn stop the retaliatory violence against the hunger strikers and all incarcerated workers participating in the 30 Day Economic Blackout/Alabama prison strike.
Jeff Dunn’s Phone Number: 334-353-3883
Jeff Dunn’s Email: jefferson.dunn@doc.alabama.gov
Jeff Dunn’s Twitter: @ADOCDunn
Additionally, we have enclosed the AIS numbers for the 11 hunger strikers as they would like to receive letters of solidarity and support. The Alabama DOC wants nothing more than to isolate this heroic strike from the rest of the working class, suffering from unemployment, hunger and the threat of eviction being exacerbated by COVID-19. You can help break this isolation by extending a hand of solidarity to those behind the walls who are fighting for the right of all human beings to be treated with dignity and respect.
If anyone of our contacts is a reporter for a major media site, please reach out to see about interviewing one or more of these revolutionary freedom fighters. Alabama Department of Corrections is a particularly odious system and they are seeking to expose it and abolish it.
A better world is inevitable!
Comradely,
Devin Cole [they/them pronouns]
Prisoners Solidarity Committee of Workers World Party