Webinar: Thur. Jan 21 Biden: What Can Workers Expect?

|On Wednesday, January 20, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will take office in the aftermath of an election marred by jingoistic partisanship, evidence-free accusations of fraud, and threats of a white supremacist, fascist takeover. As the election season subsides, workers, in the U.S. and internationally, await the subsequent administration and its effects on the working class as a whole.
Despite many planned laws and executive orders, the Biden administration has preemptively admitted its disinterest in addressing many of the pressing issues faced by the working class. Racist police terror, which last year was the focus of the largest mass movement in U.S. history, will see no reprieve under the new administration, who have stated their unwillingness to take even incremental measures. Mass incarceration and the associated practice of forced labor will continue uninterrupted. Like Biden, Harris, despite the historic nature of her election, has a clear record of promoting the systematic imprisonment of workers during her tenure as Attorney General of California. Healthcare, immigration, and the fallout of the ongoing crisis are insufficiently addressed by the administration’s plans, while Biden’s militaristic cabinet reaffirms his dedication to continuing imperialist wars.
The threat of fascism continues to loom, even as the changed face of the ruling class displays a more antagonistic attitude toward overt white supremacist terror. The growing economic crisis, inherent to capitalism but exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, stirs up elements of the capitalist class to rule more overtly.
Join Workers World Party as we discuss the challenges facing our movements during the Biden Administration and how we can continue to organize to fight attacks on all working class and oppressed people.