Wed. NYC: Jan 20 No Honeymoon for Biden: Workers Demands from Day 1!

|On Jan 20 Joe Biden will be the new president.
The nightmare-racist president Trump will be replaced by career-racist Biden.
Joe Biden has based his entire career on caving into the forces now making our lives miserable: racists and the one percent.
The best path for stopping evictions, beating back fascism and getting COVID relief is for essential workers—and that’s everyone in the working class—to fight for our demands.
We’re not waiting for a new president to fight for:
•Community Control to Organize the Rollout of the Vaccine
•Guaranteed Permanent Income for All Including “Excluded Workers”
•Stopping Attacks Against & Oppression Of LGBTQ+ Workers
•Stopping Police from Terrorizing Black and Brown People. Abolish the Police!
•Medicare for All — we’re in a pandemic!
•Canceling Rent and Stopping All Evictions!
•Stopping Deportations and Racist Detention of Migrant Workers. Abolish ICE!
•FREE INCARCERATED WORKERS & ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS
See you in the streets January 20th in Times Square at the Red Steps! More details to come.