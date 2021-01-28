NYC, Jan. 28: THURSDAY Noise Demo: Solidarity with Incarcerated Workers!

|From Alabama to New York to California, the United States incarcerates more workers than any country in the world. Incarcerated workers in the U.S. are overwhelmingly Black, Brown, and Indigenous. Conditions in U.S. prisons are abominable. But wherever there is oppression, there is resistance! Right now, incarcerated workers in Alabama are on strike.
Join us this Thursday at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in solidarity with incarcerated workers here, in Alabama, and across the country.
Bring drums, pots/pans, buckets, whistles so incarcerated workers inside the MCC can hear us.
Free Them All!