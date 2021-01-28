Sat Jan. 30: No War on Iran! Youth Against Empire Webinar

This Saturday, Join Youth Against Empire, a new formation of young anti-imperialist, anti-racist activists from the United National Antiwar Coalition to demand:
Saturday, January 30
4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT
Hosted by:
Kala Craddock McIntosh – Pan African Community Action, Black Alliance for PeaceSpeakers:
Margaret Flowers – Popular Resistance, UNAC Administrative Committee
Nikki Pagulayan – Anakbayan-USA
Autumn Lake – Minnesota Anti-War Committee, UNAC Administrative Committee
Ted Kelly – International Action Center
The U.S and its allies have been itching for a war with Iran for years, resorting to illegal sanctions and assassinations, and attempting to stoke civil discord within Iran. The US has also surrounded Iran with dozens of active, armed military bases.This bipartisan war of words and deeds against the people and government of Iran has nearly reached a tipping point, with the US attacking top generals, scientists, and military bases in just the last year alone.
The American people have time and time again said NO to U.S. threats of war against Iran. Now more than ever, it is vital that we hold the new Biden administration accountable and demand: No War with Iran!
