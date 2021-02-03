NYC: EMERGENCY ACTION Thursday, FEB. 4: Black and Brown People Need Vaccines NOW!

Emergency Action:
Black and Brown People Need Vaccines Now!

Thursday, Feb 4 – 5pm
Herald Square
34th St & 6th Ave, NYC

Organized by the
Workers Assembly Against Racism
Black, Brown, and Indigenous people are dying from COVID, and need the vaccine now! These communities have the highest percentage of essential workers, who face the greatest risk of infection, and have less access to healthcare. Despite bearing the brunt of the pandemic, Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities have the lowest rates of vaccination. We demand Biden and Governor Cuomo take immediate measures to increase vaccine availability for Black, Brown, and Indigenous workers, neighborhoods and communities!

The slow rate of vaccination is an EMERGENCY. Immediate action must be taken to increase vaccination rates and availability, especially among the most oppressed. Vaccine production must be increased and additional, accessible vaccination centers established in oppressed communities. Barriers to access, such as needing a computer to schedule an appointment or a car to get to a vaccination site must be removed.

This is a question of racist discrimination, not a question of scarcity. The resources for a rapid, national vaccination campaign prioritizing the most oppressed and vulnerable exist: all we need now is the mass struggle to demand it happen!

