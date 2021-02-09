Actions Planned Across the South, U.S. on February 20 to Mobilize Solidarity for Alabama Amazon Workers
Between Feb 8, and March 29, approximately 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama will begin voting by mail on whether to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale Department Store Workers Union (RWDSU). The harsh working conditions at Amazon warehouses, along with Amazon’s refusal to adopt measures that protect workers from COVID 19, have pushed Amazon and Whole Foods workers every- where to step up organizing and fighting back.
These predominantly Black workers who have in recent months formed the BAmazon Workers Union, are on the cusp of launching a history-changing workers organization against one of the biggest and most powerful transnational corporations in the world, and its super rich union busting owner, Jeff Bezos. In addition, these workers are standing up to the racist, anti-union laws that suppress labor across the South.
Solidarity from every corner of the labor and progressive movements is needed now to show the workers in Bessemer that they are not alone, that all eyes are on the historic struggle that they are leading, showing the way for all workers. This is especially needed as Amazon ramps up their union-busting tactics.
Actions are being planned across the South and the U.S. on February 20 at Amazon facilities (warehouses, distribution centers, Whole Foods, etc.).
See below for an initial listing of actions planned. If you would like to organize an action in your area, please email info@southernworker.org with details of what you’re planning.
An up to date list of actions, toolkits and other materials will be maintained at https://southernworker.org/amazon
|
|
|
February 20 – National Day of Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers
DURHAM, NC
4:30pm – 5:30pm Rally and Leafletting
RDU5 Amazon Fulfillment Center at 1805 TW Alexander Dr, Durham, NC 27703
Contact Dante Strobino at 919-539-2051 or dante.strobino@ueunion.orgRALEIGH/GARNER, NC
5:15pm-6:30pm Rally and Leafletting
Amazon Distribution Center, 4851 Jones Sausage Road, Garner, NC 27529 (Meet near the North entrance at Calder St.)
Contact Lorri Nandrea at 715-303-8119 or raleighlaborwatch@gmail.comCHARLOTTE, NC
4:00pm gather, 4:30pm rally, 5:00pm-6:00pm leafletting
Amazon Distribution Center, 8419 Todd Road, Charlotte, NC 2814
Contact Ashley Hawkins at 704-773-9558 or aeh100clt@gmail.comKERNERSVILLE, NC
4:30pm – 5:30pm rally
GSO1 Amazon Fulfillment Center at 1656 Old Greensboro Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284
Contact Tara Rose at 734-709-3411 or taramccomb@gmail.comCLEAR BROOK, VA
4:30pm – 6:00pm Rally and Leafletting
Amazon Fulfillment Center at 165 Business Blvd, Clear Brook, VA 22624
Contact Logan Davis (434) 964-7548 or lpdavis0529@gmail.comCHESAPEAKE, VA
4:30PM to 5:30PM rally
DOR1 Amazon FLEX Warehouse, 1920 Campostella Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23324
Contact Allie at experimental.allison@gmail.comATLANTA, GA
Contact Dianne Mathiowetz at 404-219-7297 or dmtm.1946@gmail.comCHARLESTON, SC
Contact Leonard Riley at 843-830-4471 or lrileyjr@comcast.netCOLUMBIA, SC
Contact Lawrence Moore at 803-979-6302
HOUSTON, TX
10:00am Rally and leafleting
Whole Foods, off Kirby Drive
BALTIMORE, MD
4:15pm – 5:30pm Rally and march to nearby overpass
DCA6 Amazon Fulfillment Center, 6001 Bethlehem Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Contact Remi Debs-Bruno at 410-501-7608 or remi.bruno@protonmail.comPHILADELPHIA, PA
Rally at 2pm
Amazon Union Busting Law Firm, Morgan, Lewis, & Bockius at 1701 Market Street
Contact Scott Williams at 919-794-1429 or thescott0730@gmail.com
FB eventNEW YORK CITY, NY
1:00pm rally
Across from Bezo-owned Whole Foods, Union Square
Contact Larry Holmes at lholmes117@gmail.com
Related