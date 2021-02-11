Stop union busting! BAmazon Union now!

By



Amazon Warehouse workers in Bessemer, Ala., are in a historic organizing drive for union representation by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. They received significant support at a Feb. 6 rally. Workers World Party comrades (pictured) joined participants ranging from nurses to miners, travelling from in-state and from Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Tennessee. Union solidarity for the majority Black workforce came from the Boston Teamsters, the Atlanta Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, the Atlanta Labor Council, Communication Workers (CWA), Electrical Workers (IBEW) and United Auto Workers. The president of the Alabama AFL-CIO addressed the rally.

A National Day of Solidarity has been called for Feb. 20 and there will be an organizing meeting via zoom on Feb. 12. For more info visit https://supportamazonworkers.org/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SupportAmazonWorkers