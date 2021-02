TONIGHT! Help Build Solidarity w/ Alabama Amazon Workers

Join the Growing Movement in Solidarity with Amazon Workers Unionizing in Alabama!

You are invited to an open Organizing Meeting TONIGHT that will build towards a Feb 20 National Day of Action called by the Southern Workers Assembly.

The Southern Workers Assembly has issued a call for a National Day of Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers on Saturday, February 20.

Actions are being planned across the South and the U.S. on that day.

Click Here to view actions in your area, or to submit details for an action you can organize. More actions listed everyday!

Find more information and sign the petition at supportamazonworkers.org