TUESDAY: Capitalism on a Ventilator – Book Launch & Forum

The United States has the highest infection rate of COVID-19 virus in the world – a staggering one in four of all virus infections. Even worse, the highest global deaths due to the virus are in the U.S. Despite the new vaccines the months ahead are predicted to be even more deadly.
Hardest hit are frontline workers- food service, delivery, meat packing- predominantly people of color, who bear the brunt of the crisis with little or no protection. Why do owners (bosses? capitalists? the 1%?) make billions while essential workers face utility shutoffs, eviction, and infection while still not making a living wage? Why does the United States drum up racist hostility against China, one of the few countries to deal effectively with the virus?
Join Workers World Party and frontline workers in an online discussion of the recently-published book “Capitalism on a Ventilator” to talk about how the failing US empire tries to blame its own disastrous response to the global pandemic and economic crisis on China instead of on the rotten, racist capitalist system that puts profit over worker’s lives.
Speakers include:
- Chris Hollis, poultry plant truck driver in Fayetteville, NC, member of Black Workers for Justice
- Sekia Royall, state mental health worker at O’Berry Center in Goldsboro, NC, President of UE Local 150, NC Public Service Workers Union
- Lee Siu Hin, National Immigrant Solidarity Network & Co-Editor to Capitalism on a Ventilator
- Sara Flounders, Co-Director of the International Action Center and Co-Editor to Capitalism on a Ventilator
- Calvin Deutschbein, member of WWP Durham branch and contributor to Capitalism on a Ventilator
