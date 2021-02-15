Actions Planned Across the South, U.S. on February 20 to Mobilize Solidarity for Alabama Amazon Workers

Between Feb 8, and March 29, approximately 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama will begin voting by mail on whether to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale Department Store Workers Union (RWDSU). The harsh working conditions at Amazon warehouses, along with Amazon’s refusal to adopt measures that protect workers from COVID 19, have pushed Amazon and Whole Foods workers every- where to step up organizing and fighting back.

These predominantly Black workers who have in recent months formed the BAmazon Workers Union, are on the cusp of launching a history-changing workers organization against one of the biggest and most powerful transnational corporations in the world, and its super rich union busting owner, Jeff Bezos. In addition, these workers are standing up to the racist, anti-union laws that suppress labor across the South.

Solidarity from every corner of the labor and progressive movements is needed now to show the workers in Bessemer that they are not alone, that all eyes are on the historic struggle that they are leading, showing the way for all workers. This is especially needed as Amazon ramps up their union-busting tactics.

Actions are being planned across the South and the U.S. on February 20 at Amazon facilities (warehouses, distribution centers, Whole Foods, etc.).

See below for an initial listing of actions planned. If you would like to organize an action in your area, please email info@southernworker.org with details of what you’re planning.

An up to date list of actions, toolkits and other materials will be maintained at https://southernworker.org/ amazon

February 20 – National Day of Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers DURHAM, NC

4:30pm – 5:30pm Rally and Leafletting

RDU5 Amazon Fulfillment Center at 1805 TW Alexander Dr, Durham, NC 27703

Contact Dante Strobino at 919-539-2051 or RALEIGH/GARNER, NC

5:15pm-6:30pm Rally and Leafletting

Amazon Distribution Center, 4851 Jones Sausage Road, Garner, NC 27529 (Meet near the North entrance at Calder St.)

Contact Lorri Nandrea at 715-303-8119 or CHARLOTTE, NC

4:00pm gather, 4:30pm rally, 5:00pm-6:00pm leafletting

Amazon Distribution Center, 8419 Todd Road, Charlotte, NC 2814

Contact Ashley Hawkins at 704-773-9558 or KERNERSVILLE, NC

4:30pm – 5:30pm rally

GSO1 Amazon Fulfillment Center at 1656 Old Greensboro Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284

Contact Tara Rose at 734-709-3411 or CLEAR BROOK, VA

4:30pm – 6:00pm Rally and Leafletting

Amazon Fulfillment Center at 165 Business Blvd, Clear Brook, VA 22624

Contact Logan Davis (434) 964-7548 or CHESAPEAKE, VA

4:30PM to 5:30PM rally

DOR1 Amazon FLEX Warehouse, 1920 Campostella Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23324

Contact Allie at ATLANTA, GA

Contact Dianne Mathiowetz at 404-219-7297 or CHARLESTON, SC

Contact Leonard Riley at 843-830-4471 or COLUMBIA, SC

4:15pm – 5:30pm Rally and march to nearby overpass

DCA6 Amazon Fulfillment Center, 6001 Bethlehem Blvd, Baltimore, MD

Contact Remi Debs-Bruno at 410-501-7608 or PHILADELPHIA, PA

Rally at 2pm

Amazon Union Busting Law Firm, Morgan, Lewis, & Bockius at 1701 Market Street

Contact Scott Williams at 919-794-1429 or

FB eventNEW YORK CITY, NY

1:00pm rally

Across from Bezo-owned Whole Foods, Union Square

