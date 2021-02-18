40+ Actions Coast to Coast – All Out for Feb 20!

Outpouring of Solidarity for Alabama Amazon Workers with 40+ Actions Set for February 20

From Mississippi to Connecticut, North Carolina to California, workers, labor and community activists have resoundingly responded to the call for a National Day of Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers issued by the Southern Workers Assembly.

More than 40 actions (and counting!) are now planned to mobilize solidarity with the workers in Bessemer and to tell Amazon:  Victory to the workers! Union-busting has got to go! The full list of actions can be found below.

Amazon is spending tens of thousands of dollars each day on the most vile union busters around – Morgan Lewis – because they know this historic struggle being waged by the workers in Bessemer is inspiring Amazon and other workers to organize on their jobs, and they know that when workers build power, that means less profit for them. What makes this struggle even more significant is that it is taking place in the right-to-work South, and of the nearly 6,000 workers at the Bessemer warehouse, more than 70% are Black.

That’s why the solidarity actions on February 20 are so critical to the outcome of this struggle!

No matter their size, every action on Saturday will bolster the workers in Bessemer and help open up a broader campaign to organize Amazon and other workers. If you need help planning an action, feel free to contact us at info@supportamazonworkers.org.

We encourage you to visit the Support Alabama Amazon Workers website to find materials that may be of use to actions you’re planning this weekend, including:

  • Placards and signs
  • Banner designs
  • Leaflets
  • Social media graphics
  • and more!

If you have a resource to contribute, please send it to info@supportamazonworkers.org so it can be added to the site and made available to others.

All out in solidarity with the BAmazon Union!

February 20 National Day of Solidarity

Current listing of actions planned for February 20 below. Don’t see an action you’re planning listed? Send in your info using this form. And be sure to check the website for the most up to date information on planned demonstrations: https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20

Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL

1pm Picket

Whole Foods, 2501 S Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville, AL 35801

Contact Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance at tvprogressives@gmail.com

FB event

MONTGOMERY, AL

12pm

Whole Foods at 1450 Taylor Road, Montgomery, AL 36117

Contact Stef at stefbernalmartinez@gmail.com

California

LOS ANGELES, CA

*Friday, Feb 19* 12:30pm Rally

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius office, 300 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Contact Los Angeles Workers Assembly at 323-306-6240

FB event

LOS ANGELES, CA

12:15pm Rally

Amazon Warehouse, El Segundo, CA

Contact Mark Friedman at mark.friedman@randomlengthsnews.com or 310-350-7515

MONTEREY, CA

10am – 12pm Picket

Whole Foods, Gather in front of Del Monte Shopping Center on Munras

Contact Monterey County Supporters of Bessemer Alabama at vpvhprince@gmail.com

OAKLAND, CA

12pm Speak-out and rally

Whole Foods Market, 230 Bay Place, Oakland, CA 94612

Contact Judy Greenspan at 510-813-4687 or judygreenspan1952@gmail.com

RICHMOND, CA

4pm Car caravan and rally

Gather at Walmart at Richmond Hilltop Mall Parking Lot, 1400 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA 94806

Contact Aleta Toure at aleta@alum.mit.edu

SAN DIEGO, CA

12pm Rally & Leafletting

Whole Foods, 711 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Contact Left Flank Veterans at leftflankvets@gmail.com or 619-346-2156

FB event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

12pm Rally & Speakout

Whole Foods, 3950 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

Contact United Front Committee For Labor Party at committeeforlaborparty@gmail.com

FB event

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

12pm Rally

Whole Foods, 1531 Froom Ranch Way, San Luis Obispo, CA

Contact Loni Kirk at loni.kirk@gmail.com or 805-441-3823

Connecticut

NORTH HAVEN, CT

3pm Rally

Amazon Facility, 409 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT 06473

Contact Hutch 860-967-9836 or cwcr.ct@gmail.com

FB event

Florida

ORLANDO, FL

12pm Rally

Whole Foods in Winter Park, 1030 N Orlando Ave, Orlando, FL 32789

Contact The Seeds at cammyorlando@aol.com or 407-883-9058

FB event

PENSACOLA, FL

3pm Rally

Florida Square, 602 N Palafox St., Pensacola, FL 32501

Contact Devin Cole at not.devin.cole@gmail.com

Georgia

ATLANTA, GA

12 – 1:30pm Rally

Whole Foods, 650 Ponce de Leon NE, Suite 400 (across from Ponce City Market), Atlanta, GA 30308

Contact AmazonWorkersSolidarityNetwork@gmail.com

Louisiana

ELMWOOD, LA

5:30 – 7pm Rally

5733 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA

Contact Meg Maloney at 504-444-9096 or margaretskyethomasmaloney@gmail.com

NEW ORLEANS, LA

12pm Rally

Whole Foods, 300 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA

Contact New Orleans Peoples Assembly at peoplesassemblynola@gmail.com

FB event

Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD

3pm Car caravan & Socially-distanced march to Amazon, Gather at 20th & N. Charles

Contact People’s Power Assembly at 410-218-4835

MARCH/CARAVAN TO:

4:15pm – 5:30pm  Rally and march to nearby overpass

DCA6 Amazon Fulfillment Center, 6001 Bethlehem Blvd, Baltimore, MD

Contact Remi Debs-Bruno at 410-501-7608 or remi.bruno@protonmail.com

Massachusetts

JAMAICA PLAIN, MA

1pm  Rally

Whole Foods Market, 413 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Contact Team Solidarity / Boston School Bus Drivers Union USW Local 8751 at info@usw8751.org

Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI

1:30pm  Leafletting

Whole Foods Market, 3135 Washtenaw Ave (close to intersection with Hurm Prkwy), Ann Arbor, MI

Contact Washtenaw Reds at washtenawreds@gmail.com

GRAND RAPIDS, MI

*Friday, Feb 19* – 5pm Vigil

Amazon Fullfillment Center, 4500 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Contact Communities and Postal Workers United at davestaiger@gmail.com or 269-548-8919

FB event

Mississippi

JACKSON, MS

12pm Rally

Whole Foods Market, 4500 I-55N, Jackson, MS

Contact Mississippi Rising Coalition at contactmsrising@gmail.com or 228-219-1548

New York

BROOKLYN, NY

1:00pm rally

Amazon Facility, 2300 Linden Blvd (corner of Linden Blvd and Essex)

Contact December 12 Movement at d12m@aol.com or 718-398-1766

NEW YORK CITY, NY

1:00pm rally

Across from Bezo-owned Whole Foods, Union Square

Initiated by Workers Assembly Against Racism – http://shutdownracism.org

Contact workersassemblyagainstracismnyc@solidaritymail.org or via Instagram at @waar.nyc

North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, NC

5:30pm – 6:30pm Rally and Leafletting

DRT4 Amazon Delivery Station, 394 Fanning Fields Rd, Mills River, NC 28759

Contact Emma Hutchens at emma@justeconomicswnc.org

Link

DURHAM

4:30pm – 5:30pm Rally and Leafletting

RDU5 Amazon Fulfillment Center at 1805 TW Alexander Dr, Durham, NC 27703

Contact Dante Strobino at 919-539-2051 or dante.strobino@ueunion.org

RALEIGH/GARNER, NC

5:15pm-6:30pm Rally and Leafletting

Amazon Distribution Center, 4851 Jones Sausage Road, Garner, NC 27529 (Meet near the North entrance at Calder St.)

Contact Lorri Nandrea at 715-303-8119 or raleighlaborwatch@gmail.com

CHARLOTTE, NC

4:00pm gather, 4:30pm rally, 5:00pm-6:00pm leafletting

Amazon Distribution Center, 10800 Old Dowd Rd, Charlotte, NC

Contact Ashley Hawkins at 704-773-9558 or aeh100clt@gmail.com

KERNERSVILLE, NC

4:30pm – 5:30pm rally

GSO1 Amazon Fulfillment Center at 1656 Old Greensboro Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284

Contact Tara Rose at 734-709-3411 or taramccomb@gmail.com

Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH

12:00pm rally

Site of future Amazon Hub, 10801 Madison, Cleveland OH 44102

Contact Martha Grevatt at 216-534-6435 or grevatt.m@gmail.com

FB event

Oregon

TROUTDALE, OR

1:00pm rally

Amazon PDX9 Fulfillment Center, 1250 NW Swigert Way, Troutdale, OR 97060

Contact amazonsolidarity@protonmail.com

Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Rally at 2pm

Amazon Union Busting Law Firm, Morgan, Lewis, & Bockius at 1701 Market Street

Contact Scott Williams at 919-794-1429 or thescott0730@gmail.com

FB event

South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC

1pm – 2pm Rally

Whole Foods, 1125 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407

Contact Leonard Riley at 843-830-4471 or lrileyjr@comcast.net

COLUMBIA, SC

4:30pm Rally

Amazon Fulfillment Center – CAE1 near the airport, 4400 12 St. Ext. West, Columbia, SC 29172

Contact Lawrence Moore at 803-238-0331 or lawmoore74@gmail.com

Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN

12pm Rally

Whole Foods on Broadway, 1202 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

Contact Nashville Nonprofit Workers United at nwunashville@gmail.com

FB event

Texas

HOUSTON, TX

10:00am Rally and leafleting

Whole Foods, off Kirby Drive

Contact Mirinda Crissman at mirinda.crissman@gmail.com

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

2pm Picket

Whole Foods Market – Sugar House, 1131 Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Contact Utah IWW at hello@utahiww.org

Virginia

CLEAR BROOK, VA

4:30pm – 6:00pm Rally and Leafletting

Amazon Fulfillment Center at 165 Business Blvd, Clear Brook, VA 22624

Contact Logan Davis (434) 964-7548 or lpdavis0529@gmail.com

CHESAPEAKE, VA

1PM rally

DOR1 Amazon FLEX Warehouse, 1920 Campostella Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23324

Contact Allie at experimental.allison@gmail.com

Washington

SEATTLE, WA

12pm Car caravan and bike brigade

Gather at The Amazon Spheres, 2111 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

Contact Tax Amazon Coalition at danpkav@gmail.com or 816-868-0018

FB event

SEATTLE, WA

2pm Rally and march

Gather at Washington Multi-Family Housing Association, 711 Powell Ave SW, Renton, WA

Contact Solidarity with Amazon Workers Coalition at sleigh1917@gmail.com or 206-380-5823

FB event

Wisconsin

ASHLAND, WI

12pm Rally

Court House, 201 W Main St, Ashland, WI 54806

Contact Elise Kehle at ekehle1972@gmail.com

