40+ Actions Coast to Coast – All Out for Feb 20!

Current listing of actions planned for February 20 below. Don’t see an action you’re planning listed? Send in your info using this form. And be sure to check the website for the most up to date information on planned demonstrations: https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20
Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, AL
1pm Picket
Whole Foods, 2501 S Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville, AL 35801
Contact Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance at tvprogressives@gmail.com
FB event
MONTGOMERY, AL
12pm
Whole Foods at 1450 Taylor Road, Montgomery, AL 36117
Contact Stef at stefbernalmartinez@gmail.com
California
LOS ANGELES, CA
*Friday, Feb 19* 12:30pm Rally
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius office, 300 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Contact Los Angeles Workers Assembly at 323-306-6240
FB event
LOS ANGELES, CA
12:15pm Rally
Amazon Warehouse, El Segundo, CA
Contact Mark Friedman at mark.friedman@randomlengthsnews.com or 310-350-7515
MONTEREY, CA
10am – 12pm Picket
Whole Foods, Gather in front of Del Monte Shopping Center on Munras
Contact Monterey County Supporters of Bessemer Alabama at vpvhprince@gmail.com
OAKLAND, CA
12pm Speak-out and rally
Whole Foods Market, 230 Bay Place, Oakland, CA 94612
Contact Judy Greenspan at 510-813-4687 or judygreenspan1952@gmail.com
RICHMOND, CA
4pm Car caravan and rally
Gather at Walmart at Richmond Hilltop Mall Parking Lot, 1400 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA 94806
Contact Aleta Toure at aleta@alum.mit.edu
SAN DIEGO, CA
12pm Rally & Leafletting
Whole Foods, 711 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Contact Left Flank Veterans at leftflankvets@gmail.com or 619-346-2156
FB event
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
12pm Rally & Speakout
Whole Foods, 3950 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Contact United Front Committee For Labor Party at committeeforlaborparty@gmail.com
FB event
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
12pm Rally
Whole Foods, 1531 Froom Ranch Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
Contact Loni Kirk at loni.kirk@gmail.com or 805-441-3823
Connecticut
NORTH HAVEN, CT
3pm Rally
Amazon Facility, 409 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT 06473
Contact Hutch 860-967-9836 or cwcr.ct@gmail.com
FB event
Florida
ORLANDO, FL
12pm Rally
Whole Foods in Winter Park, 1030 N Orlando Ave, Orlando, FL 32789
Contact The Seeds at cammyorlando@aol.com or 407-883-9058
FB event
PENSACOLA, FL
3pm Rally
Florida Square, 602 N Palafox St., Pensacola, FL 32501
Contact Devin Cole at not.devin.cole@gmail.com
Georgia
ATLANTA, GA
12 – 1:30pm Rally
Whole Foods, 650 Ponce de Leon NE, Suite 400 (across from Ponce City Market), Atlanta, GA 30308
Contact AmazonWorkersSolidarityNetwork@gmail.com
Louisiana
ELMWOOD, LA
5:30 – 7pm Rally
5733 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
Contact Meg Maloney at 504-444-9096 or margaretskyethomasmaloney@gmail.com
NEW ORLEANS, LA
12pm Rally
Whole Foods, 300 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA
Contact New Orleans Peoples Assembly at peoplesassemblynola@gmail.com
FB event
Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD
3pm Car caravan & Socially-distanced march to Amazon, Gather at 20th & N. Charles
Contact People’s Power Assembly at 410-218-4835
MARCH/CARAVAN TO:
4:15pm – 5:30pm Rally and march to nearby overpass
DCA6 Amazon Fulfillment Center, 6001 Bethlehem Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Contact Remi Debs-Bruno at 410-501-7608 or remi.bruno@protonmail.com
Massachusetts
JAMAICA PLAIN, MA
1pm Rally
Whole Foods Market, 413 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Contact Team Solidarity / Boston School Bus Drivers Union USW Local 8751 at info@usw8751.org
Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI
1:30pm Leafletting
Whole Foods Market, 3135 Washtenaw Ave (close to intersection with Hurm Prkwy), Ann Arbor, MI
Contact Washtenaw Reds at washtenawreds@gmail.com
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
*Friday, Feb 19* – 5pm Vigil
Amazon Fullfillment Center, 4500 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Contact Communities and Postal Workers United at davestaiger@gmail.com or 269-548-8919
FB event
Mississippi
JACKSON, MS
12pm Rally
Whole Foods Market, 4500 I-55N, Jackson, MS
Contact Mississippi Rising Coalition at contactmsrising@gmail.com or 228-219-1548
New York
BROOKLYN, NY
1:00pm rally
Amazon Facility, 2300 Linden Blvd (corner of Linden Blvd and Essex)
Contact December 12 Movement at d12m@aol.com or 718-398-1766
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1:00pm rally
Across from Bezo-owned Whole Foods, Union Square
Initiated by Workers Assembly Against Racism – http://shutdownracism.org
Contact workersassemblyagainstracismnyc@solidaritymail.org or via Instagram at @waar.nyc
North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, NC
5:30pm – 6:30pm Rally and Leafletting
DRT4 Amazon Delivery Station, 394 Fanning Fields Rd, Mills River, NC 28759
Contact Emma Hutchens at emma@justeconomicswnc.org
Link
DURHAM
4:30pm – 5:30pm Rally and Leafletting
RDU5 Amazon Fulfillment Center at 1805 TW Alexander Dr, Durham, NC 27703
Contact Dante Strobino at 919-539-2051 or dante.strobino@ueunion.org
RALEIGH/GARNER, NC
5:15pm-6:30pm Rally and Leafletting
Amazon Distribution Center, 4851 Jones Sausage Road, Garner, NC 27529 (Meet near the North entrance at Calder St.)
Contact Lorri Nandrea at 715-303-8119 or raleighlaborwatch@gmail.com
CHARLOTTE, NC
4:00pm gather, 4:30pm rally, 5:00pm-6:00pm leafletting
Amazon Distribution Center, 10800 Old Dowd Rd, Charlotte, NC
Contact Ashley Hawkins at 704-773-9558 or aeh100clt@gmail.com
KERNERSVILLE, NC
4:30pm – 5:30pm rally
GSO1 Amazon Fulfillment Center at 1656 Old Greensboro Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284
Contact Tara Rose at 734-709-3411 or taramccomb@gmail.com
Ohio
CLEVELAND, OH
12:00pm rally
Site of future Amazon Hub, 10801 Madison, Cleveland OH 44102
Contact Martha Grevatt at 216-534-6435 or grevatt.m@gmail.com
FB event
Oregon
TROUTDALE, OR
1:00pm rally
Amazon PDX9 Fulfillment Center, 1250 NW Swigert Way, Troutdale, OR 97060
Contact amazonsolidarity@protonmail.com
Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rally at 2pm
Amazon Union Busting Law Firm, Morgan, Lewis, & Bockius at 1701 Market Street
Contact Scott Williams at 919-794-1429 or thescott0730@gmail.com
FB event
South Carolina
CHARLESTON, SC
1pm – 2pm Rally
Whole Foods, 1125 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
Contact Leonard Riley at 843-830-4471 or lrileyjr@comcast.net
COLUMBIA, SC
4:30pm Rally
Amazon Fulfillment Center – CAE1 near the airport, 4400 12 St. Ext. West, Columbia, SC 29172
Contact Lawrence Moore at 803-238-0331 or lawmoore74@gmail.com
Tennessee
NASHVILLE, TN
12pm Rally
Whole Foods on Broadway, 1202 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
Contact Nashville Nonprofit Workers United at nwunashville@gmail.com
FB event
Texas
HOUSTON, TX
10:00am Rally and leafleting
Whole Foods, off Kirby Drive
Contact Mirinda Crissman at mirinda.crissman@gmail.com
Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
2pm Picket
Whole Foods Market – Sugar House, 1131 Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Contact Utah IWW at hello@utahiww.org
Virginia
CLEAR BROOK, VA
4:30pm – 6:00pm Rally and Leafletting
Amazon Fulfillment Center at 165 Business Blvd, Clear Brook, VA 22624
Contact Logan Davis (434) 964-7548 or lpdavis0529@gmail.com
CHESAPEAKE, VA
1PM rally
DOR1 Amazon FLEX Warehouse, 1920 Campostella Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23324
Contact Allie at experimental.allison@gmail.com
Washington
SEATTLE, WA
12pm Car caravan and bike brigade
Gather at The Amazon Spheres, 2111 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Contact Tax Amazon Coalition at danpkav@gmail.com or 816-868-0018
FB event
SEATTLE, WA
2pm Rally and march
Gather at Washington Multi-Family Housing Association, 711 Powell Ave SW, Renton, WA
Contact Solidarity with Amazon Workers Coalition at sleigh1917@gmail.com or 206-380-5823
FB event
Wisconsin
ASHLAND, WI
12pm Rally
Court House, 201 W Main St, Ashland, WI 54806
Contact Elise Kehle at ekehle1972@gmail.com