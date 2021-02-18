Sat. Feb 20: 2 NYC Actions in Solidarity with Amazon Workers Unionizing in Alabama!

|
Between Feb 8, and March 29, approximately 6,000 Amazon workers at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama will begin voting by mail on whether to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale Department Store Workers Union. The harsh working conditions at Amazon warehouses, along with Amazon’s refusal to adopt measures that protect workers from COVID 19, have pushed Amazon and Whole Foods workers every- where to step up organizing and fighting back.
These predominantly Black Amazon workers who have in recent months formed the BAmazon Workers Union, are on the cusp of launching a history-changing workers organization against one of the biggest and most powerful transnational corporations in the world, and its super rich union busting owner, Jeff Bezos. In addition, these workers are standing up to the racist, anti-union laws that suppress labor across the south. No matter what the outcome of the vote, this fight for a union in Alabama is already rocking Wall Street and energizing a much needed national explosion of worker organizing.
NATIONWIDE MASS SOLIDARITY WILL BE DECISIVE
Amazon and Jeff Bezos, are well known and hated for their anti-worker, anti-community, and racist drive to be the richest and most powerful corporation in the world. But Amazon’s bad reputation and high profile are also their greatest weakness. If we rise up everywhere, during the union vote, and let Bezos know that he will not be allowed to crush this union drive, it could have a huge impact.
You are invited to a virtual organizing meeting on Feb. 12. There we will discuss (and decide on) how a campaign of mass solidarity can be organized in every part of the country during the seven week long voting period for the union in Bessemer. Please register today and invite others who might be interested!
February 12 is the anniversary of the first day of the historic 1968 Memphis sanitation workers strike. It was during Dr. King’s visit to Memphis to support the strike that he was assassinated.