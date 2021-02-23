Thur. Feb 25 Eyewitness Texas: Climate Crisis, COVID, Capitalism–Webinar

|
On February 15, an unprecedented winter storm brought subfreezing temperatures to Texas. After a week, huge sections of the working class, including incarcerated workers, are still without power, heat, and water while elites like Ted Cruz flee to Cancun to wait out the crisis.
People in Texas are not only struggling to recover from this freeze, but from previous hurricanes and floods caused by global warming that produces extreme precipitation at all temperatures. This crisis is compounded further by the COVID pandemic and the massive suffering of Texans and workers across the capitalist world.
Many people in Texas have frozen to death, and deaths are likely undercounted as more bodies will be found after the thaw. After months of high unemployment, record evictions and 500,000 virus deaths, we have a deregulated energy sector making record profits.
The cause of all of this misery and profit for the rich? An entirely deregulated capitalist system that is destroying the planet.
Join us to hear five of our Texas comrades share their experiences, discuss and analyze this crisis and talk about why socialism is necessary to fight this climate disaster.