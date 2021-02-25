Join us Sat 2/27 Sanctions Kill Training on ToolKit to Explain Sanctions

|
Thousands of social justice activists have signed this petition to oppose the use of sanctions, a crime against humanity. We hope you can help by spreading it through all your networks, including social media. Individual postings always have the biggest impact.
To help, there’s a great graphic, included below.
This is now an International Appeal – the Petition text is in over seven languages.
We are excited to inform you of a Sanctions Kill TOOLKIT. There is also a special “Training on the New Sanctions Kill Toolkit.”
REGISTER for the Training. It is this Saturday, Feb 27 at 4:pm – 5:30pm ET / 1pm – 2:30pm PT.
This ToolKit will help you educate your organization, group or community about what economic sanctions are, the impact they have, why they are illegal and how they also hurt people in the United States. The Sanctions Kill TOOLKIT is composed of a 20-minute slideshow, a sample script and resources.
Learn more about how to use the toolkit. Hear a sample presentation and ask questions. This Training Session is led by Margaret Flowers of Popular Resistance and members of groups in the Sanctions Kill coalition.
Please help us spread the word… because SanctionsKill