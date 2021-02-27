Feb 27: URGENT CALL TO ACTION- MUMIA HAS COVID-19

ON 2/26 MUMIA CALLED PAM AFRICA

TO LET HER KNOW HE HAS COVID-19.

He has been experiencing trouble breathing, shortness in breath and a weight in his chest.

1. TODAY (2/27) there will be an in-person emergency action at DA Larry Krasners office located at 3 Penn Square Philadelphia, PA 19107. Pam Africa will also stream at 12 on facebook HERE

2. Continuously call and urge others to call the following numbers and demand Mumia’s immediate hospitalization and release:

PA DA Larry Krasner: 267-456-1000

PA DOC Secretary John Wetzel: 717-728-2573

SCI Mahanoy: 570-773-2158

SCI Mahanoy Supt Bernadette Mason: 570-773-2058

Mumia’s Inmate ID is: AM8335

Share widely.

Free Mumia!!!

Free Em All!!!

International Conerned Friends and Family of Mumia Abu-Jamal,

The Campaignto Bring Mumia Home, Mobilization 4 Mumia