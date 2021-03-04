BAmazon Solidarity Virtual Week of Action Kicks off Today!

|
The Virtual Week of Action to show solidarity with the historic struggle being waged by the majority Black workers in Bessemer, Alabama to win the first U.S. union at Amazon starts today – Monday, March 1.
Here’s how you can participate:
Monday, March 1 – Petition Sign & Share Day: Tell Amazon & Morgan Lewis to Stop Union Busting!
Sign and share the petition calling on Amazon & Morgan Lewis to stop union busting and let them know that workers across the country and the world support the BAmazon union.
Use the above graphic and this short link – bit.ly/amazonunionbusting – in emails, texts, and social media posts to encourage your coworkers, members, friends and family to sign the petition. Each signature delivers a message to Amazon executives and top Morgan Lewis union busters.
Tuesday, March 2 – Call-in Day to Amazon and Morgan Lewis
Call Amazon and Morgan Lewis to say: we support the workers in Bessemer and are outraged by your efforts to bust their union!
- Amazon HQ – call 206-266-1000 & press 0
- Morgan Lewis – call 215-963-5000
Sample script:
“My name is {your first name}, I’m from {your city} and I’m a member of {your union, community organization, or other affiliation}. I’m calling because I think it’s outrageous that Amazon and Morgan Lewis are spending millions of dollars to misled and intimidate workers against forming a union at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. I support the workers there fighting to form their union and demand that you stop your efforts to bust their union!”