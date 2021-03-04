Global labor federation backs #BAmazon union

March 3, 2021

The World Federation of Trade Unions issued the following statement on March 3.

USA: WFTU in solidarity with Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama

The World Federation of Trade Unions, which is the militant voice of 105 million workers from 132 countries around the globe, extends its internationalist solidarity with Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, who are trying to get organized and develop trade union action in defense of their working rights.

The world’s militant trade union movement demands full trade union and democratic liberties and freedom of participation in their trade union for the Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama, which is a right established by international conventions and no employer or government can prevent workers from [exercising] that [right.]

WFTU members and friends all over the world stand by the side of Amazon workers for the fulfilment of their fair demands.

The Secretariat