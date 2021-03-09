Thursday Mar. 11 Webinar – Stimulus Bill: Relief or Ripoff?

|Who will benefit from the bipartisan stimulus bill that is winding its way through the US Congress? Join a roundtable discussion of young revolutionary workers from Workers World Party who will discuss what this stimulus means to poor and working people and how we can fight back against this unprecedented attack by the super rich.
Biden’s campaign promise for a $15 minimum wage has been taken out of the stimulus package with little resistance. Workers have seen how the extended unemployment benefits originally in this stimulus bill have fallen from $400 to $300.
This bill cannot possibly help our class make ends meet. Two-thirds of workers report they have been living paycheck to paycheck since COVID-19 hit U.S. shores. Nearly half were in that predicament even prior to the pandemic. This is due to extremely low wages, combined with the exorbitant costs of housing and other necessities.
On the other hand, the handful of billionaires have thrived during the COVID pandemic. U.S. billionaire wealth has increased by 1.3 trillion since the pandemic began in March 2020. Millions of people lost their jobs but the super rich increased their wealth by over 40%.
Join the conversation with us this Thursday! Panelists to be announced.